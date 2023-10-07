Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Fergus’s Substack

Has the world gone mad, or does it just look that way from here?

People

Fergus Mason

@fergusmason
Fergus Mason's avatar
Freelance writer and random pontificator. I mostly write about history, military matters and of course politics, from a right of centre point of view.
© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture