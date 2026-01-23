Amelia, the new queen of the British right.

Independent journalism is a pretty grim business right now. Writing about the state of our poor broken country can be soul-destroying. Good news is thin on the ground; new calamities seem to arrive daily, either a fresh atrocity committed by an illegal immigrant or some new Labour assault on our freedom. So it’s nice when something a little more light-hearted comes along - even if it does make some serious points, too.

A couple of weeks ago the media started reporting a new online game funded by Prevent, the government’s (completely dysfunctional) department for diverting people away from extremism. Commissioned by Hull City Council and produced by “creative social enterprise” Shout Out UK, the game - called Pathways - is intended to “Encourage learning about the concept of extremism and radicalisation through the process of choice and safe exploration.”

As games go, this is a spectacularly dull one. Players choose a character, from a very limited selection - there are two, one male and one female, but they’re both called Charlie and use they/them pronouns. They then have to navigate their character through a series of scenarios, answering multiple-choice questions. The idea is that if you give the “wrong” answers you’ll get referred to Prevent, but it soon becomes obvious that almost any answers will get you referred to Prevent. The constant theme is that there are approved views and ways of acting - which don’t, for example, include doing research to find out if something you saw on the internet is true or not - and that, if you deviate from this, the state will step in to “support” you. A lot of this support looks suspiciously like re-education:

In the second scenario we’re asked to decide Charlie’s response to anti-immigration comments made by another student in his class, a goth girl with purple hair. In the fourth scenario we learn that this girl is “Amelia, Charlie’s close friend”. Amelia, obviously, is one of those dangerous right-wingers who tempt people like Charlie into extremism; she is the villain of the piece. Or, at least, that was clearly the intention.

Defending English rights? How unspeakably awful!

Of course, if you know much about the online right, you’ll probably see the problem already. As one stunned Reddit user commented, "Wait, are you telling me they made the cute goth e-girl the 'racist'? Do they understand how the internet works?"

Well, they certainly do now.

The Daily Telegraph published an article about Pathways on 9 January, bringing the game to public notice. That same day, X user Bovril-Gesellschaft posted “I think I’m in love with Amelia”. It seemed many other right-wingers were too, because within hours Amelia memes were appearing in large numbers. Mostly produced with AI, these depicted Amelia in a wide range of styles (probably reflecting their creators’ personal tastes), but all featured her purple hair and most stuck with the outfit of a pink dress and purple hoodie or cardigan the game depicted her in. Images ranged from cartoons in the style of the original game to photorealism. They depict Amelia doing all sorts of things, for example marrying Charlie:

Or displaying inconvenient statistics on immigrant crime:

Organising the mass deportation of illegal immigrants:

And of course saying things that would get her referred to Prevent along with Charlie:

At some point, inspired by the trend of Iranian girls lighting cigarettes on burning photos of Ayatollah Khameini, Amelia lit up too - a demonstration of how unpredictably memes can interact and evolve:

Finally another X user told X’s Grok AI to collate all the memes and use them to generate a video, which I have to admit made me laugh:

Oops?

There’s a lot to laugh about in this. For example, brightly coloured “danger hair” has generally been the hallmark of women on the far left. Amelia subverts this by giving our new heroine her distinctive purple bob. Will we see the pro-Hamas nuts and trans cultists abruptly return to natural hair colours to dissociate themselves from Amelia? That would be funny.

It’s definitely very amusing to imagine the horror in the Shout Out UK office as they realised they had inadvertently created a right-wing icon. There’s even been speculation that someone on their team may have deliberately sabotaged the project:

I don’t actually think this is what happened, though. I think it’s a simple case of Shout Out UK getting lazy and arrogant. After all, they were just spending taxpayers’ money; who cares what sort of work they turned in? My guess is that they never considered the risk of Amelia becoming a right-wing pinup because they simply didn’t bother to put that much thought into what they were doing.

Prevent Is Gaslighting Us

Naturally, what they’re doing is pushing a relentlessly left-wing viewpoint. Shout Out UK is one of those nebulous groups that has no democratic accountability - we didn’t vote them into their jobs, and can’t vote them out again - but is used by the state to send out messages the government wants us to hear. As I already mentioned, it describes itself as a “social enterprise” and claims its money comes from selling “learning packages” to schools and other organisations. However, it does admit that “We also regularly bid for (and thankfully win) government and NGO education or civic engagement tenders” - in other words, they get hired with taxpayers’ money to spread propaganda.

And it is propaganda. One sample project from their website, “Media Literacy to Combat Extremism in West Sussex”, taught about “the origins of Far-right ideology”. Another, “Media Literacy to Combat Extremism in Rotherham” - yes, grooming gang Rotherham - focused entirely on “online radicalisation” and didn’t mention Pakistani rapists at all. Let’s be honest; is the nonsense influencer Andrew Tate (yes, it did mention him, quite extensively) posts on social media really the biggest problem facing girls in Rotherham? I have my doubts.

Shout Out UK is just a small part of the problem, though. A much bigger part is Prevent itself. I’ve discussed this sorry excuse for an organisation before, and I won’t rehash it all here, but suffice it to say that Prevent has gone wildly off course. The vast majority of the terrorist threat to Britain comes from radical Islam - over 90% of those on the security services’ terrorism watchlists are islamists - and that’s what Prevent should be focusing on. But it isn’t. The organisation has increasingly turned its attention to the largely imaginary “far right”, and is funding activities (like this idiotic game) that promote this distorted narrative.

Prevent can get away with this because it’s just one cog in a vast, fundamentally left-wing machine. The organisation itself is left-leaning. The proxies it uses to “educate” us about extremism (like Shout Out UK) are left-leaning. Worst of all, the groups that refer possible extremists to Prevent - schools, and so on - are also left-leaning. That’s why we keep getting newspaper headlines like “Huge rise in far-right cases sent to anti-terror programme Prevent”. It’s not because there’s actually a growing (or even significant) far-right terrorism issue; it’s just that the people doing the referrals have a left-wing, and often pro-islamist, bias. That’s why referrals to Prevent are 26% “far-right” and 10% islamist, while in the 21st century islamist terrorists have murdered 98 people in Britain and the “far right” have murdered two.

We all know who’s killing us, and it isn’t the “far right”.

Prevent is beyond saving. The whole system is fundamentally corrupt - and, as the Pathways farce shows, it’s also fundamentally stupid. At this point, anyone who trusts Prevent to protect us from terrorism is just delusional. The organisation isn’t really interested in countering extremism any more, and is simply churning out propaganda to divert attention from islamism and further demonise anyone opposed to mass immigration. Now some of that propaganda has backfired spectacularly, so let’s all have a good laugh at Prevent’s expense.

And God Save Amelia!

