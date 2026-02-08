Racist ned, or another Amelia? At this point does it even matter any more?

Last August I wrote about the strange tale of Dundee’s mad axe girl. This brief sensation began when a video showing a young girl (later identified as 12-year-old Lola Moir) brandishing a knife and axe started circulating online. Inconveniently for the “diversity is our strength” crowd she was brandishing them at a man who was following her, filming her and taunting her in a thick foreign accent. As soon as the video started to gain attention the mainstream media piled in, writing Lola off as a violent racist and sanctifying the hard-working, law-abiding immigrant couple she’d chosen to menace with cold steel. Within a few days the story had been suitably neutralised, and vanished into obscurity.

It shouldn’t have.

Who Were The Real Criminals?

Last September, right after the media stopped talking about how they’d been innocent victims of a racist child, the immigrant couple at the centre of the incident were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including attempted sexual assault. For some reason journalists failed to give this anywhere near as much attention as when the same immigrant couple were confronted by a young girl screaming “Don’t touch my sister, she’s only twelve years old.”

On Friday the couple appeared in court, and it turns out the people who’d assumed this was yet another case of an immigrant man sexually assaulting young British girls were right after all. Ilia Belov - not the name he gave to the Daily Mail in their fawning interview with him after the attack - is accused of following a group of four young girls, making sexual remarks to them, then grabbing one of them and pushing her to the ground. His sister, Nadjedzha Belova, is accused of grabbing another girl by the hair, pushing her down then punching her in the head.

Humza was wrong. Imagine that.

At the time of the assault, everyone in the establishment jumped in to condemn the girls. Police Scotland warned against spreading “misinformation” that blamed Belov for causing the incident. Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf dismissed rumours that Belov had sexually assaulted the girls as “utter mince”. Now, they’re all silent.

This Is Part Of A Pattern

Now, you could argue that instead of going home and grabbing an axe and knife, Lola should have called the police. After all there’s no reason a working-class white British girl might think the police would take the side of the immigrant sex pest who’s harassing her, right?

Oh wait…

The ugly truth is that a lot of people quite simply no longer trust the police where immigrant criminals are concerned. There have been far too many stories of indifference, two-tier policing and cover-ups. It doesn’t help that Police Scotland is notoriously woke and politicised even by British police standards, but would Lola have been any safer if she’d gone to the police in, say, Rotherham? The evidence suggests not - so honestly I’m not at all surprised she made the choice she did. In her place I would probably have done the same.

The British establishment’s impulse to soft-pedal crimes committed by immigrants has reached pathological levels. Just a couple of weeks ago it emerged that, last September, Judge Nirmal Shant ordered that a jury (and the media) not be told the rapist they were trying was an asylum seeker from Pakistan. If it wasn’t for Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, the fact this vile crime had been committed by an immigrant might have been concealed from us. On Tuesday, Judge Amjad Nawaz let 70-year-old Chaudhry Zaman off with a suspended sentence for his sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl. Crimes committed by immigrants appear to be consistently covered up, dismissed or treated with infuriating lenience.

Is it any wonder that Lola didn’t trust the system to protect her?

