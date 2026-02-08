Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drogue13's avatar
Drogue13
8d

Why do judges direct juries to not reveal the asylum status and country of birth of arrested asylum seekers even after they have been sentenced?

There is a direct public interest in that information being released. Judges should be banned from giving such directives.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Fergus Mason and others
Kat Harvey's avatar
Kat Harvey
8d

“Judge” Amjad Nawaz is probably unsuitable to judge anything in this country. What is this person doing, coming to our country and then giving preference to people from his own country who commit crimes here?

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fergus Mason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture