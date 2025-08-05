The NHS employs hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals. I’d like to say they’re all excellent - but they’re not.

If you’ve ever suggested that mass immigration might not be absolutely the best thing since sliced bread, it probably wasn’t long before someone popped up to smugly remind you that Our NHS and the care industry depend on immigrants to keep functioning. This is somewhat less true than the open borders nuts would like you to believe, but there is a good-sized nugget of truth in it. However, this isn’t a benefit of immigration; it’s a serious, and often dangerous, problem.

Firstly, consider this: The NHS’s addiction to foreign workers is very bad news for the developing world. No sooner do poorer countries train a doctor or nurse than the ravenous beast of NHS recruitment comes sniffing around them, trying to lure them away to Britain. Often, it succeeds. of NHS England’s approximately 1.45 million employees in 2023, almost 300,000 were foreign nationals. It goes without saying that this represents a serious drain on the healthcare systems of other countries. This is unfortunate, because many of the countries the NHS recruits from are rather less healthy than Britain itself. The three biggest contributors of foreign NHS staff are India, the Philippines and Nigeria. Here are the life expectancy and infant mortality statistics for those countries, plus Britain:

Hmm. Don’t you think India, the Philippines and Nigeria need their doctors and nurses more than we do? They certainly think so. While the NHS is worshipped with cult-like devotion in Britain, hospital managers across a huge swathe of low- and mid-income countries absolutely detest it; to them, it’s just a predator that steals their staff.

But really, do we want those staff anyway? Often the answer should be no.

Who Are We Hiring?

On 12 February 2022, 14-year-old Ruth Szymankiewicz was an inpatient at Taplow Manor Hospital, a private mental health facility in Maidenhead, Berkshire. Ruth suffered from a serious eating disorder and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act the previous August. Her mental condition was very unstable and she was a serious risk to herself, having self-harmed on 4 February. Because of that incident she had been placed under strict one on one supervision, to make sure there was no chance of her harming herself again.

Unfortunately, on the evening of 12 February, Ruth was in the care of a Ghanaian employee who went by the name of Ebo Acheampong. At 8pm Acheampong’s shift ended; he should have remained with her until his relief arrived, but instead - and in violation of Ruth’s supervision plan - he simply went home and left her alone. She was only unattended for around 15 minutes, but that gave her time to asphyxiate herself badly enough to cause catastrophic brain damage. She died in hospital two days later without regaining consciousness.

Naturally the hospital wanted to speak to Acheampong about his lethal lapse, but it soon turned out he’d disappeared. Thames Valley Police investigated; they found that Acheampong had heard about Ruth asphyxiating herself the evening she did it, and had immediately run away to Heathrow and got on a flight to Ghana. They subsequently learned that his name wasn’t even Ebo Acheampong; he had entered the country, and been hired as a healthcare worker, under a false name. Then he let a teenage girl die, and scuttled off back to Africa.

The problem of foreign medics with fake documents isn’t confined to private hospitals, either; far from it, in fact. For example, we know that the sainted NHS has employed dozens - possibly hundreds - of fake African nurses. In September 2023 the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) announced that 669 Nigerians who had applied for jobs as NHS nurses - and 48 who had already been hired - had fake qualifications from a Nigerian testing centre, where hired proxies took tests on candidates’ behalf.

Of course most foreign medics didn’t fake their qualifications - at least, we can hope they didn’t - but a disturbingly large number of them seem to bring other issues with them. Studies of the NHS’s disciplinary procedure repeatedly find that foreign staff are around twice as likely to be found guilty of misconduct than native Britons (the NHS’s response was to propose a limit on the number of foreign staff who could be investigated). A 2019 report found that out of 38 sexual assaults by doctors on patients in the last three years, foreign doctors committed 23 of them. That’s 60.5%; for comparison, “only” 35% of NHS doctors are foreign, so they’re hugely over-represented in sexual assaults.

So foreign medical staff are more likely to be fake, more likely to commit malpractice and more likely to be rapey. Yes, I know they’re not all incompetent frauds who grope their patients, but far too many of them are. The statistics are clear; you are safer - less likely to be accidentally harmed, and less likely to be sexually assaulted - if you are treated by British medics.

So no, the number of foreigners working in the NHS is nothing to celebrate. It is in fact a major scandal - made worse by the fact the NHS continues to plunder the third world of medics, while a third of British junior doctors can’t find jobs and education secretary Bridget Phillipson refuses to train more British nurses. The fact our hospitals are stuffed full of foreign perverts, degenerates and thugs isn’t even a necessary evil; it’s a situation that, for whatever bizarre reason, our government seems to want.

So the next time someone tells you the NHS relies on immigrants, just nod gravely and say, “Yes, it’s terrible. We need to fix that.”

