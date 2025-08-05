Fergus’s Substack

User's avatar
Francis Leahy's avatar
Francis Leahy
1d

I’m starting my 42nd year as a doctor in the NHS, and I can confirm that what you say is largely correct.

I’d just like to underline that many staff recruited from abroad are excellent; I’ve worked with nurses and doctors from all the countries you mention, and the majority are hard working and diligent. If they come in good faith when posts are advertised abroad we can’t blame them for this situation.

The guilty are those in charge. Not merely in charge of the NHS; my father trained as a doctor abroad but was recruited to work in England in 1940, before the NHS existed. The failure to plan ahead and train enough staff is evidence either of incompetence, or of a deliberate strategy of reliance on foreigners to fill posts in poor or unfashionable parts of the country; my father’s first post was in Grimsby.

Possibly even worse than this failure is the dishonesty of NHS and associated bodies in pretending that asset stripping poor countries is in their best interests, and in producing bogus statistics to hide the results. Many reports and stats they produce are simply fraudulent.

The NHS is an international scandal, and an example of everything which has been wrong with Britain over the whole of my lifetime. Its leadership needs to be cleared out and replaced.

Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

Forensic analysis Fergus, thank you.

There's no accountability so there's no pushback.

Staffing is handled at the local NHS Trust level so people need to complain to their local MPs and the local NHS Trusts.

Policy is Wes Streeting's purlieu so God help us there.

Continue to pushback on all the woke crap and deluge your MPs, I write to mine every week.

The government is paranoid about their polling , they'll have to listen if enough people keep complaining.

They've had to listen on winter fuel and welfare payments, so let's give them hell on the NHS.

Personally I think if Rupert Lowe was in charge he'd sort it !

