Despite all Keir Starmer’s promises to “smash the gangs”, the human trafficking gangs remain defiantly unsmashed. Illegal immigration looks certain to hit a new record this year. A horrifying 25,000 people - mostly military-age men - have swarmed across the Channel since the beginning of January. There’s no sign of this society-shattering flood ending, either. The best Labour can offer is that a small percentage of those who arrive will be returned to France, then promptly replaced by the same number of different (but equally unwelcome) migrants - if the lawyers let us deport them in the first place, which is looking more doubtful by the day.

The ongoing deluge of cross-Channel interlopers is bad news for Britain in many ways, of course. It’s costing us a fortune. It’s contributing to the demographic catastrophe that’s overwhelming us. It’s damaging tourism, both directly by taking hotels out of use and indirectly by blighting towns and cities with intimidating gangs of foreign men. But it’s increasingly apparent that its worst impact might be the very real danger it presents to British women and girls. Groups like the Women’s Safety Initiative are now openly warning of this danger on social media - and it’s not hard to understand why.

Last week two 23-year-old Afghan men, Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir, were charged with multiple offences after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Nuneaton. The assault was a particularly vile one; the young victim was abducted near her home on 22 July, and Mulakhil raped her twice. Kabir then strangled her, fortunately not fatally. She’s now receiving specialised medical care.

A Growing Danger

This was a truly disgusting crime, but sadly it’s not unique. In fact it’s one of a string of nauseating assaults that have taken part over the last few years - and which appear to be growing more frequent.