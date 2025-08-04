Last Tuesday Keir Starmer announced that, unless Israel agrees a ceasefire with Hamas by September, the British government will recognise Palestine as a state. Starmer and David Lammy, his buffoonish foreign secretary, are presenting this as a bold step towards peace. In fact it’s a stunning piece of utter idiocy, it almost guarantees that there won’t be a ceasefire - and it puts Britain firmly in Hamas’s camp.

Thanks to Starmer and Lammy, Britain is now working for Hamas.

For decades, Labour has taken the muslim vote for granted. That’s been a safe assumption; the party has thrown out a steady stream of bribes - for example abolishing the Primary Purpose rule, which banned sham marriages contracted for immigration purposes - and, in return, it’s been able to rely on “community leaders” to hand them the muslim block vote, which unfortunately is now decisive in a worrying number of constituencies.

Recently, however, Labour’s relationship with muslims has soured. There are two linked causes for this. One is the war in Gaza; while nobody could call Starmer’s position on the conflict pro-Israeli, it hasn’t been pro-Palestinian enough for his party’s lunatic fringe either. From the moment he moved into Downing Street he’s been under constant pressure from his backbenchers to apply more pressure on Israel, and he’s been steadily caving in, restricting sales of military or dual-use goods (not weapons - Israel doesn’t buy those from us) and sanctioning Israeli officials.

The other, and bigger, problem for Starmer is that while Labour still needs muslim votes, it isn’t so clear that muslim voters still need Labour. There are enough of them now that, in many constituencies, they can run their own candidates with a reasonable chance of success - and get an MP that will be entirely focused on “community” issues. Last year’s election saw four independent muslim MPs elected; they’re now collaborating with the new party set up by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, which is certain to take an extreme pro-Palestine stance.

Now, in a desperate attempt to placate the back benches and hang on to the muslim votes Labour needs to avoid electoral oblivion, Starmer and Lammy have issued an ultimatum to the Israeli government: Unless Israel meets four conditions, Britain will recognise Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly meeting in September. The conditions are that Israel must:

Agree to a ceasefire with Hamas

Allow the UN to restart aid deliveries

Rule out annexing territory in the West Bank

Commit to a long-term peace based on a two-state solution

There are a multitude of reasons why these conditions are a bad idea - for example, a major reason the UN isn’t delivering food is that, much of the time, it refuses to use the safe routes designated by Israel; another is that aid convoys and warehouses are routinely looted by either ordinary Gazans or Hamas gunmen. The main one, though, is that while the main condition - the ceasefire - is binding on Israel, it’s also outside Israel’s control.

Starmer Just Handed Hamas A Veto

Let’s be clear about this: Recognising Palestine as a state is, now and for the foreseeable future, a terrible idea. The fact is, Palestine isn’t a state. That isn’t to say it couldn’t become one, but it isn’t one now. What are its borders? Where is its capital? Who governs it? What political system does it use? None of these vital questions have a clear answer, and until they do have clear answers it makes no sense at all to recognise Palestinian statehood. Nevertheless, recognition is a key demand of the terrorist Hamas regime in Gaza and the not much better Fatah one in the West Bank. And now Starmer is going to hand it to them on a plate.

The central issue is that Israel is being threatened with recognition unless it delivers a ceasefire, but Israel can’t do that unless Hamas agrees. Meanwhile, Hamas has just been given a great incentive not to agree. They want recognition; they’ll get it if they keep fighting; they won’t get it if they agree a ceasefire with Israel. It didn’t need the brains of an archbishop to work out which way Hamas were going to jump, did it?

And, sure enough, Hamas immediately seized on Starmer’s words. On Wednesday the terrorist group welcomed his statement, saying “victory and liberation are closer than we expected”. It restated its hard-line position, for example refusing to disarm until a Palestinian state exists (which means, of course, that it will have an armed terrorist wing ready to seize control of that state).

Hamas have also started releasing photos of emaciated Israeli hostages. The only possible purpose of these is to enrage Israel and make a ceasefire less likely. In one particularly sadistic image 24-year old Evyatar David, who’s been held hostage since he was abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023, was shown in a Hamas tunnel being forced to dig his own grave. This is not the act of an organisation that wants peace.

Of course, Starmer says he’s imposed conditions on Hamas too. The problem is they aren’t actually conditions, because nothing is conditional on them. Hamas can blithely ignore them all and it won’t make any different; they’ll still get what they want. Starmer wants Hamas to release the hostages - but if they keep them, Britain will still recognise Palestinian statehood. Starmer wants Hamas to disarm - but if they hold on to their weapons, Britain will still recognise Palestinian statehood. Starmer wants Hamas to give up power in Gaza - but if they maintain their brutal regime, Britain will still recognise Palestinian statehood. Starmer wants Hamas to agree a ceasefire with Israel - but if they prolong the war they started, Britain will still recognise Palestinian statehood.

And, of course, that brings us back round to the fact that if Hamas do agree a ceasefire, Britain won’t recognise Palestinian statehood.

Our government claims to want a ceasefire, but has handed Hamas a powerful incentive to make sure there isn’t one. The worst of it is, this isn’t some obscure issue buried deep in the small print; it’s blindingly obvious. A child could spot the flaw in Starmer and Lammy’s ridiculous ultimatum - but they didn’t.

We truly are governed by imbeciles.

