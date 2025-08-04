Fergus’s Substack

Nicholas Craddy
2d

It’s very sad, but I think everyone knows now that David Lammy is as thick as mince, and only really holds his seat on the back of the late Bernie Grant.

He is totally unsuitable to hold one of the Great Offices of State, the everlasting chip on his shoulder is very apparent, and maybe he only holds his position because he is the token West Indian diaspora member of the front bench.

Starmer seems to go out of his way, every day, to prove he is not Prime Minister material and is rooted in North London Lawyer soil.

This bunch of idiots are killing our country, and sometimes it’s hard to decide if it’s deliberate or just plain stupidity.

Low Status Opinions
2d

They aren’t unaware of this central contradiction, it’s the whole point.

It’s the same playbook Starmer used when he said he would ‘respect’ Brexit if certain conditions were met. These conditions essentially boiled down to ‘we don’t actually leave the EU.’

So when those ‘conditions’ were obviously not met, Starmer could claim he’d been reasonable and prepared to compromise, but just went ahead with his original plan anyway, and tried (and almost succeeded) in blocking it.

Same here. Starmer will inevitably recognise ‘Palestine’. That is not in doubt. These illogical, unachievable, ‘conditions’ simply give him cover to do so. With the bonus of allowing him to paint himself as a ‘peacemaker’.

My prediction is he will wait until another nation jumps, probably Canada, so they can make a joint announcement. Again more cover for internationalist Starmer.

