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Kat Harvey's avatar
Kat Harvey
Apr 16

What an interesting article, thank you. I enjoyed Bernard Edwards, “Royal Navy Versus The Slave Traders” but it didn’t cover the Laos story fully.

As regards the “Greens” (in inverted commas because there’s no longer anything “green” about them), if democracy in this country is to survive, we are going to have to create the rules by which it can protect itself. At the moment it is prey to liars, conmen, fanatics, criminals, undesirable aliens and those who are clearly traitors. We need better protection than a mere, disenfranchised monarch who may or may not be a total idiot and not even Christian.

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Jos Haynes's avatar
Jos Haynes
Apr 17

Also! Back in 2016 I had a website devoted to EU Referendum issues. In one of the sections I examined the Green Party and its policies. The "Pardee" (it was headed by an Aussie at the time who could not pronounce the letter t) was even then a rabid, nonsensical and far left party. I called it The Greenish Red Party because its Green credentials were very limited - preservation of national parks, as I recall - while most of its policies were about the destruction of the country - no barriers to immigration, more house building, no international trade (the UK consumes more than its share of the world resources apparently), reduced consumption, more sex education, free condoms ... membership of the EU, of course. Completely inconsistent policies from a bunch of people you would not trust even to prepare a meal.

What we have is nothing new. What is new is that more people are listening to and expressing support for them than ever before. It's as if the aliens HAVE already landed and taken control of their minds.

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