This is not the face of a happy man.

On Monday morning Keir Starmer delivered a speech in which he revealed the contents of his new immigration white paper. It’s clear he’s realised that mass immigration is now a burning issue that can no longer be ignored, and that unless he takes action to reduce the flood a Reform UK government by 2029 is now almost a certainty. It’s also clear that his abrupt pivot could tear his own party apart. Can Starmer really deliver the immigration policy the electorate has been demanding for decades - and does he actually even want to?

During last year’s general election campaign. Starmer repeatedly promised to “smash the gangs” behind the people-trafficking racket at the English Channel. At the same time he made clear that he would abandon the Rwanda offshore processing scheme set up, at great expense, to create a deterrent to illegal immigrants. Sure enough, as soon as he took office Starmer ended the Rwanda project, gleefully claiming it had never worked anyway because just four people were ever sent there. Of course he glossed over the fact that his friends in the human rights industry had worked very hard to prevent anyone being sent there, and simply pretended the scheme had been a failure. And then, with the deterrent dismantled, he proceeded to do absolutely nothing about smashing the gangs. In fact the gangs remain so thoroughly unsmashed that more than 11,500 unvetted illegal migrants, mostly military-age men, have already swarmed across the Channel in 2025. That’s a record number for this point in the year, and 40% higher than the same period in 2024. Whatever Labour are doing to “smash the gangs” (if anything) clearly isn’t working. And just to put the numbers into perspective, my old CO posted a helpful comment on X yesterday:

So What’s Happening Now?

Of course, the white paper won’t do much to stop this. The measures it contains are mostly cosmetic. The length of time foreign students can stay in Britain after graduating has been cut from two years to 18 months. There are some changes to the educational requirements for work visas, and an extension of the residence requirement for Indefinite Leave to Remain from five years to ten. All foreigners convicted of a crime will be liable to deportation, not just those jailed for at least a year. The big one is a crackdown on companies employing foreigners; from now on they’ll be required to train British workers as a condition of holding a licence to recruit foreigners.

How much difference will this actually make, though? Probably not much. Everything in the white paper is riddled with exemptions. Immigration tribunals that refuse to deport criminals who’ve spent years in jail aren’t going to deport all the other foreign criminals either. And, worst of all, Starmer flatly refused to either set a cap on annual immigration or withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, which has been weaponised and distorted by radical lawyers to make any restrictions on immigration basically meaningless. To illustrate how weak the white paper is, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper estimates it will cut immigration by just 50,000 a year. The government has apparently quietly accepted that net immigration will continue to run at about 525,000 a year for the foreseeable future. This is at least ten times what it should be.

Starmer doesn’t really want to reduce immigration, anyway. Nothing about his entire career to date suggests that he recognises the damage mass immigration has done, and is continuing to do, to our society. He’s only doing this now because the explosive growth of Reform UK has pushed him into it. Without the turquoise tsunami, he’d just have carried on ignoring the whole subject. If you want hard proof that he has no real intention of controlling our borders, yesterday afternoon - just hours after Starmer’s speech - he ordered his MPs to vote against a Tory amendment that would have imposed a binding cap on migrant numbers and disapplied the Human Rights Act from immigration cases.

Bang Goes Party Unity

As weak as the white paper is, though, it’s still causing outrage on the left. Many jumped on the alleged similarity between Starmer’s announcement and Enoch Powell’s 1968 “rivers of blood” speech, based on the fact that a sentence of Starmer’s shared one word with a sentence of Powell’s. Somebody even made a graphic to illustrate the point:

Enoch Powell was right.

The performative far-left outrage was obviously being fed its messages from somewhere; I just don’t believe that so many people spontaneously decided to parrot some variation of “immigrants are our neighbours, friends and family”. Happily the internet makes it very easy to spot this sort of astroturf:

Coincidence? I have my doubts.

Incidentally, Scottish separatist moaner Gerry Hassan - who despite his name is white and Scottish - is definitely talking complete mince here. Gerry used to live in Glasgow, which is a bit over 80% white. That was apparently too diverse for him, though, so he moved to Kirkcudbright in Dumfriesshire. This vibrant cultural melting pot is 98.7% white, so I’d be really surprised if immigrants play a big part in Gerry’s daily life. I’ve actually just spent ten minutes searching the interwebs for photos of Kirkcudbright; there isn’t a single non-white face in any of them.

This half-witted opposition is unlikely to stop the prime minister. Barring enough of a backbench rebellion the white paper will be turned into legislation, and Starmer will make a lot of noise about how tough he’s being on immigration. He’s determined to see off the threat of Reform; while Starmer’s just a charmless midwit lawyer at heart, the one thing he does have in spades is ambition. He fought long and hard to become prime minister, and he doesn’t want to be unceremoniously turfed out after just five years. That means he’ll at least pretend to deal with the problem, even if it costs him a few defections among his backbenchers.

The risk, of course, is that he provokes a larger insurgency among the Labour Party’s activists, who are much further to the left - and much less interested in political self-preservation - than its MPs. Several of his own ministers are uneasy about his new approach, including hapless chancellor Rachel Reeves, who may be the last person in Britain who really believes immigration drives economic growth. There’s a strong possibility that an alliance between ministers, MPs and the frothing loons of the party grassroots could push Starmer out of Downing Street in favour of a more left-wing alternative, and bring even this pretence of tough action crashing down.

Too Little, Too Late

It won’t matter anyway, though. Even his love of prime ministerial power and freebies won’t spur Starmer to do the things necessary to really cut immigration - leaving the ECHR and taking away the handouts that make Britain such an attractive destination for the world’s human flotsam. Deep down he suffers from the delusion, fairly common among modern politicians, that a well-packaged media campaign and some token reductions in immigration will be enough to take the heat out of the issue and deflate Reform. He thinks bringing the annual flood down from 750,000 to 525,000 will make the problem go away.

But we’re not stuck with a choice between two mainstream pro-immigration parties anymore. Now Reform is offering a much tougher line, a real determination to fix our broken borders and ruthlessly slash legal migration - which is the real problem - to the 50,000 or so that was the annual norm before 1997. Compared to what Nigel Farage says he’s going to do, Starmer’s convenient conversion to the low-immigration cause looks weak and insincere - and I don’t think it will be enough to save him in 2029.