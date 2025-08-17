Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
3dEdited

This feels like a dam that’s about to burst and sweep away all the detritus as it does. The other thing is the more the country feels like it’s at boiling point, the more time Starmer spends overseas and ignores the trouble brewing at home. He’s on his way to Washington to hold Zelensky’s hand or his dick maybe, in case Trump lays into him again. While he’s wasting his time abroad, he’s left Grangela to mind the shop. God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
3d

Oh, it won’t stop until it’s made to stop. Ideologues like social justice warriors always double down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture