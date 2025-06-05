In Bernard Cornwell’s novel Enemy of God an old man sits in a monastery in Wales, writing down stories for his queen. The old man’s name is Derfel Cadarn. He’s a scribe and a christian monk; after he dies he’ll be remembered as a saint. Queen Igraine of Powys isn’t interested in any of this, though. She wants to know the old stories, the glorious tales from the time Derfel was one of the great warriors of Britain.

So Derfel writes of how he and his comrades fought the Saxons. He tells Queen Igraine of the great victory at Mynydd Baddon that threw the invaders back for a generation. Finally he describes how other Britons - greedy rulers, corrupt officials and an insane king - betrayed Britain and brought it to ruin. Now he’s left with his memories of his dead friends and his vanished lord, Arthur, as the resurgent Saxons exploit Britain’s divisions and slowly overwhelm the land. “We British cling to the high western lands and talk of revenge,” writes Derfel, but inside he dreads the approaching darkness when “there will just be Saxons".

A History Of Resilience

The truth is, though, old Derfel didn’t have it too bad. Yes, the Saxons (and Angles and Jutes, of course) defeated British armies, looted British kingdoms and farmed British land. Many of them married British wives. Their language and art largely displaced those of the indigenous Britons - but the British people remained. Although they had a huge political and cultural impact, the Saxons (and Angles, and Jutes) were always a minority of the population.

How big a minority? That’s where uncertainty creeps in. The worst-case scenario is that, over a period of perhaps two centuries, around 200,000 invaders arrived in a British population of about a million. That would have made the post-invasion population up to 20% Saxon. The thing is, though, this is the worst case. The number of invaders could have been as low as 20,000, and the British population well over two million, which would make the influx less than one percent of the population. Personally that seems low to me; my guess is that by the time the great battles against the Sais passed out of living memory 8-10% of Britain’s people were Anglo-Saxons. That’s a smallish proportion; the vast majority of the conquered island’s inhabitants were still British. The natives may have been driven out of parts of southeast England, but elsewhere the victorious Saxons were a ruling elite, not a replacement population.

Over time the Saxons were absorbed, blending into the far more numerous Britons who surrounded them. A few centuries later, by the time of Alfred the Great, the inhabitants of England and the Scottish Lowlands would all have spoken Old English and considered themselves Saxons - but their ancestry was overwhelmingly still British. They wouldn’t have spent much time worrying about it, though, because they had a problem. Vikings.

In fact “viking” is a verb, not a noun. The Danish, Norwegian and Swedish warbands who carved out their kingdoms on the east coast of Britain weren’t Vikings; they were Norsemen. Mostly they were farmers and fishermen, but when it wasn’t the season for those things they’d go viking - raiding - instead. After they’d been raiding Britain for a couple of hundred years they started to settle. By the late 9th century they controlled a very large part of what’s now England:

However the Norse, like the Anglo-Saxons before them, never replaced the native people; they simply conquered and ruled. At the peak of their power it’s unlikely as much as 5% of the population were Norse - and, when Alfred united the English kingdoms into a single nation and defeated their armies, they were also absorbed into the British people.

Finally there were the Normans. They famously came from France in 1066, but they weren’t really French; they were just more Norsemen. At the Battle of Hastings they defeated King Harold Godwinson (last words: “Careful! You’ll have somebody’s eye out with that!”) then proceeded to basically erase the English aristocracy, but there were never very many of them. An estimated 8,000 Normans settled, among a British population that by now numbered close to four million. Yet again we were conquered, but not replaced.

And, up until the end of the Second World War, that was pretty much it for demographic change in Britain. Over the space of perhaps 600 years we’d faced three major invasions. In total these had contributed at most 25% of our population, and more likely somewhere around 12-15%. And it didn’t really matter anyway, because of course all of these incomers were northern Europeans; their cultures were broadly similar to ours and the people themselves were basically identical. Britain’s demographics had been remarkably stable for a very long time, with no significant changes since the arrival of some Celtic-speaking Gauls around 2,800 years ago. Immigration was always small and almost always from very similar cultures; between the Norsemen and 1939 the biggest influx was the arrival of about 50,000 Huguenots (French Protestants) in the 17th and 18th centuries. Diversity didn’t build Britain, because there was almost none of it.

The Age Of Instability

In 1951 the British population was 99.9% white, and over 98% white British. Things were beginning to change, but slowly. By 1971, despite growing unrest at the unsustainable scale of immigration from the Commonwealth, the white British still accounted for 97.5% of the country’s people. Unfortunately, the pace of change was slowly picking up - and then, in 1997, it exploded.

By the 2001 census, four years into the era of mass immigration triggered by Tony Blair, the white British had fallen to 89.7% of the population. In 2021 we were down to 76.8% — and since then the catastrophe of the Boriswave has struck, with immigration running at three or four times what it was under Blair. In the space of just two generations we’ve fallen from over 97% of the population to, by now, barely over 70%.

Let’s not mince words here: Demographic change of this speed and scale is something that, historically, has never happened to a nation that hasn’t been invaded and conquered - and it’s never happened to a nation that survived the experience. Countries that have been flooded with this number of culturally incompatible arrivals - the Byzantine Empire, for example - don’t exist anymore.

Of course, politicians are still trying to convince us with increasingly desperate wails of “Immigrants built Britain!” and “Diversity is our strength!!!” — but most of us can tell that something has gone very, very wrong with our country. We don’t feel as if our lives have been enriched, made more vibrant and exciting, as the politicians tell us. No. We feel like huge swathes of our cities and towns have become alien landscapes, full of people with whom we have nothing in common and shops which sell nothing we want.

No it bloody didn’t.

The white British are already a minority in several of our cities. Birmingham, for example, is down to 48.7% British. Leicester is really bad; only 40.9% of the city’s residents are white British. Worst of all, though, is London — just 36.8% of its current inhabitants are British. Think about that; we’re barely over a third of the population in our own capital city. And I don’t want to hear any nonsense about how London has always been multicultural, because it hasn’t; even Wikipedia admits that “For the overwhelming majority of London's history, the population of the city was ethnically homogenous with the population being of White British ethnic origin”. No, the ethnic makeup of London has changed — and it’s changed with terrifying speed.

London’s useless and obnoxious mayor, Sadiq Khan, sparked outrage a couple of years ago. A media guidance pack issued by his office used a photo of a white family as the sort of image to be avoided in publicity material, because it “Doesn’t represent real Londoners”. Frankly this is disgusting. Anyone who claims a white British family can’t be “real Londoners” isn’t fit to run a whelk stall, never mind Britain’s capital city.

But… yes, Khan’s disgusting, but the ugly reality is that he’s not wrong. The family in that photo should look like real Londoners, but they don’t now. The people we used to mean when we talked about Londoners - the cockneys, Del Boy and Rodney, the cheerful old cabbies and market traders who grew up playing in bomb sites - don’t live in London anymore. They’ve fled their city, because they hate what’s happened to it. And they have been replaced.

It’s worst in the cities, of course, but it’s pretty bad in many towns, too - there are a lot of old mill towns in northern England that are notorious for their “community” issues. And, month by month, as the massive influx of immigrants continues, it’s spreading. In fact the current government is deliberately trying to spread it. Deputy PM Angela Rayner says all councils have to take their “fair share” of the illegal immigrants, as if there’s a “fair share” of foreign criminals we didn’t vote for and don’t want. Yes, it’s bad all over - and it’s on course to get much worse.

We Can See The Rocks Ahead Now

An explosive new report by Professor Matt Goodwin of Buckingham University claims the white British will become a minority in our own country less than 40 years from now. Based on census data and forecasts by the Office for National Statistics, Goodwin’s paper predicts that in 2063 - just 38 years away - the native people of this country will fall below 50% of the population. By the end of the century we’ll be just 34% of Britain’s inhabitants - outnumbered two to one in our own homeland. By that stage, Goodwin says, 61% of the people in Britain will either have at least one foreign-born parent or actually be foreign-born themselves.

This is what the death of a nation looks like.

Naturally, a lot of lefties quickly jumped in to call Goodwin a racist and insist that it doesn’t matter if the white British become a minority, because Britain is a welcoming country, the immigrants are just as British as we are, diversity is our strength and so on. This is all nonsense, of course. It matters. It’s an existential issue; the whole future of this country is at stake.

There’s nothing magical about the air in Britain. The soil has no metaphysical properties. What makes this country Britain is the British people and our culture. If we’re replaced by other people, this won’t be Britain anymore. If our culture disappears under a bleak tide of alien behaviour, this won’t be Britain anymore. And that matters.

I’m lucky; the town where I live is still over 95% British, and the multicultural rot hasn’t set in yet. Life still goes on in familiar ways here; the culture of the town is still solidly British, and all the old local traditions are preserved. Without the people, though, those traditions will be obliterated. Can you imagine half a dozen first and second generation Somali immigrants enacting the Christmas Eve ritual of the Poor Awd Hoss in the pubs around the market square? I can’t. It will be gone, along with all the other old traditions that carry on in thousands of towns the length of Britain because the British people preserve them. Some of those traditions are just quirky little things, like the Poor Awd Hoss. Others are key to making this a pleasant country to live in, like the way we form an orderly queue instead of degenerating into a grunting, shoving mob like some grubby Levantine souk. When the majority of the people in Britain are first or second generation immigrants, and live in a “community” that’s dominated by the culture of some foreign country, that’s the end for all our traditions. People with no roots in this country have no reason to care for it.

When we become a minority we won’t be able to preserve these things - because, I can assure you, those who will outnumber us will not show our culture the tolerance we have foolishly shown theirs. We’ve violated our own laws to permit Halal slaughter, but they won’t violate theirs to permit bacon and pubs. We’ve defended their right to wrap women in burqas and marry underage girls; they will eradicate every trace of our culture the moment they can get away with it. And if you fondly believe that continuing down the path of mass immigration will surround you with attentive care workers when you’re old, think again: The instant electoral power slips away from the white British, the immigrant population will lose all interest in care work or paying into the NHS. A comprehensive welfare state like ours can only work in a high-trust, largely homogenous society where everyone feels invested in a common identity - but in 38 years that society will be irretrievably lost.

Britain is dying. Our home, our proud nation that saw off the Spanish Armada, Napoleon, Kaiser Wilhelm and Hitler, has been brought to its knees by the stupidity and cowardice of its own politicians. Even now, with the sectarian politics of the Indian subcontinent playing out on our streets and even in Parliament itself, cabinet ministers continue to parrot the idiotic fiction that immigrants will become British people with exotic recipe books. But that isn’t happening.

These people have no intention of assimilating into our culture. Therefore there is no reason for them to be in Britain.

Of course some - a very few - immigrants integrate and assimilate very well, but the vast majority do not — and they no longer have any reason to even try. After all they can simply turn up here and slot into a parallel “community” where they can speak their own language, follow their own customs and ignore Britain except when it’s time to claim more benefits. And the true horror of what’s happening now is that, unlike when the Saxons or Danes or Normans came, those who’re coming now will replace us. We won’t be the majority anymore. We can’t simply absorb and assimilate the invaders, because they will outnumber us and, as a great man once said, they will have the whip hand.

We MUST Change Course

We cannot allow this to happen. We cannot permit that long island story Churchill talked about to end in such a sordid and unnecessary way, simply because a succession of prime ministers were too weak and stupid to tell immigrants, “You can’t act that way here.” We can’t let Britain die because it’s too much trouble to deport foreign rapists, terrorists and killers. We must halt, and then reverse, the catastrophe that every prime minister since Tony Blair has inflicted on us without our consent. And never forget that part of it. No politician ever asked us if we wanted mass immigration. No government ever held a referendum on making Britain multicultural. They just decided they wanted it, and then they went ahead and did it to us.

Now, we have to undo it all again.

There’s no easy way to do this, of course, and the disaster is now proceeding at such a pace that every year that passes before we act will make the task exponentially harder, the actions that must be taken grimmer and uglier. But it must be done or Britain will die. Cutting net immigration to 300,000 a year just isn’t going to cut it anymore; mass immigration must end, completely and permanently. From now on, immigration to Britain should be a privilege only extended to culturally compatible people that we actually need. Doctors and entrepreneurs from the Anglosphere should be welcome; illiterate brides from the subcontinent must be firmly turned away. We don’t need them - and, as we’ve shown at poll after poll and election after election, we don’t want them.

But even ending mass immigration forever won’t be enough anymore. There are already far too many people in Britain who just don’t fit in here and never will. As Rupert Lowe, the independent MP for Great Yarmouth, said a few weeks ago, “We don’t just need to stop the flow, we need to start emptying the bath.”

Britain must embrace the concept of remigration, on a large scale. The obvious place to start is by deporting every single foreign or dual national criminal in our prisons, and every single person who entered Britain illegally for whatever reason. If the courts won’t allow this to happen, the law needs to be changed to remove the courts’ ability to interfere. The law exists to serve and protect the British people. If it’s serving foreign criminals at our expense, it’s a bad law and needs to go.

Then, once the low-hanging fruit has gone, we need to persuade millions more to leave. Some we can get rid of by simply outlawing cultural practices that are important to them but disgusting to us - polygamy, for example, or the burqa, or female genital mutilation. Others will go if we restrict access to benefits and the NHS to natives; if non-citizens come to Britain then need health care, they should pay for it themselves. Even just ending the provision of interpreters could persuade many to leave (and those who need interpreters are useless to us anyway, because they can’t even speak our language). It goes without saying that all these things would need to be enforced, hard, unlike now; for example female genital mutilation has been banned for years, but prosecutions for it are still in single figures. Enforcement has been hopeless, because nobody really wants to know. That has to change. We need to kick that number up into the tens of thousands - and then deport everyone who’s found guilty. The same ruthlessness and determination needs to apply to every other measure.

This is nasty, isn’t it? I’m saying we have to not just basically end immigration to Britain, but also persuade - and, if necessary, coerce - millions of people who already live here to leave. I’m not going to pretend for a moment that this is pleasant, or kind, or even an undertaking we can be proud of once it’s been done. But it’s something that must be done — because if we don’t do it our nation will vanish from the world.

That is genocide, and we must not allow it to happen.