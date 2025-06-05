Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
6d

Blair should be in prison rotting in solitary. Or better still, parachuted into the Iraqi desert sans security detail that we're bloody paying for and let the locals "deal" with him. Agree with everything you've written here Fergus. We know which immigrants are the problem. I've got some good friends who came here from Hungary and Lithuania - they learned English, got jobs, work damn hard and came to create a better life for their kids. They are just as sickened by what's happening as we are. They despair at the change they've seen in the ten years they've been here. I'm forwarding this to our local Reform guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Fergus Mason and others
Matthew gibson's avatar
Matthew gibson
6d

I don't feel like all the junk food takeaways and nail bars have culturally enriched my town.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture