Today Ofcom, the telecommunications regulator, opened a formal investigation into social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The justification for launching this probe, the first step towards banning the platform from Britain, is that Grok, an AI tool owned by the same company, can create fake images of people wearing rather fewer clothes than they perhaps want to.

On the face of it, the considerable outrage about this is perfectly reasonable. After all, if a rogue AI app is generating pornography - including child pornography - something clearly needs to be done about it. And, if that app is integrated into a social media platform - which it undeniably is; you can access Grok directly from X - then the platform itself needs to be dealt with. There’s certainly no shortage of Labour MPs calling for an urgent ban on X.

However, as is so often the case, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

So What Is Grok Doing?

Firstly, it’s important to keep a sense of proportion about what’s happening here. Let’s start with what isn’t happening. There are hundreds of posts on X complaining that Grok is “undressing women and girls”. Clearly it isn’t. It’s just an AI tool. It can’t reach out from the screen and whip your top off. What it can do is edit images, and that includes changing what the person in the image is wearing. But can it create fake nudes? Well, let’s see.

As an experiment, I uploaded a photo of Angela Rayner getting out of a car in Downing Street and told Grok, “Put her in a bikini”. Grok obligingly did so:

A startling sight, I’m sure you’ll agree. However, it isn’t exactly pornographic, is it? So let’s turn things up a notch and make Big Ange topless…

Ah. It seems that, out here in the real world, Grok won’t do that. So in fact all these stories about how Grok can create child pornography and deepfake nudes may be slightly exaggerated. Editing an image so someone appears to be wearing a bikini seems to be about the limit of Grok’s depravity.

It’s also important to note that Grok isn’t literally removing the person’s clothes in the image to show what’s underneath. It is generating a new, completely artificial, image. This image does not reveal the subject’s actual skin. It is, in a word, fake. Distasteful? In the wrong circumstances, certainly - but still fake.

Now, I’m not defending people who take a photo of some unsuspecting woman, edit it to depict her in a bikini then distribute it with the intent of humiliating her. Frankly, there is no defence. It’s an inexcusable thing to do. I’m not really all that comfortable with having produced edited images myself, even for the purposes of illustrating this post. The fact is, though, there are despicable people out there who will do this. The problem is not Grok. The problem is the people who are abusing it. And let’s be honest here: Banning X wouldn’t stop them. It wouldn’t even slow them down.

The fact is you don’t need Grok to create fake images like this, which makes it somewhat suspicious that Grok/X is the only company being targeted by Starmer’s government. There are three big AI platforms; Grok, ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Guess what? They can all create bikini pics:

Incidentally, X recently restricted Grok’s image generation tools to premium users only. ChatGPT and Google Gemini have not done this, and X is getting a lot of criticism for doing so. The company’s detractors are claiming that owner Elon Musk is cashing in on the situation by “turning paedophiles into paying customers”. In fact what it’s doing is ensuring that, if anyone does try to use Grok to produce child abuse images, X knows exactly who did it - and can pass that information to police. Meanwhile, ChatGPT and Gemini users can retain their anonymity.

Oh, and it gets worse. All three major AI platforms will create bikini pics; all three will refuse to do anything more than that. Unfortunately there are also a lot of minor AI platforms out there - and many of them advertise themselves as “uncensored”. These platforms will produce nude images. They will produce fake child abuse images. And yet Starmer’s government isn’t pressuring Ofcom to go after them.

Odd, isn’t it?

The Real Agenda

In fact it’s not odd at all. In November 2024, leaked documents from the London-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) revealed that one of the pressure group’s main goals was to “kill Musk’s Twitter”. Like many pressure groups, CCDH claims to be independent but actually has strong links to the Labour Party. Its offices are in the same building as the offices of Labour Together, a Labour Party think tank that played a major role in Starmer’s 2024 election campaign. This isn’t just a coincidental choice of office space, either; CCDH was actually set up by Labour Together, and both organisations used to have the same person as director. That person is Morgan McSweeney, and the reason he stepped down as director of CCDH and Labour Together - which he founded, by the way - is that he’s now Starmer’s chief of staff.

So we have an organisation which according to its own internal documents wants to destroy a specific, named social media platform. We know that this organisation was set up and run by someone who has been working for Keir Starmer for years. And now Keir Starmer is leading the charge to ban that very same social media platform on grounds that, to put it mildly, appear somewhat shaky. Interesting, isn’t it?

Not that long ago Twitter, under the control of its founder Jack Dorsey, was notorious for its left-wing bias. Right of centre views, however mainstream, were routinely censored. When Musk bought the platform that ended. Lefties now complain about its “far-right bias”, but the fact is X just allows all viewpoints to be expressed - including some fairly disgusting far-left and islamist ones. Left-wingers have just got so used to dominating social media that they fly into an outraged fury if the right are allowed to speak too.

What particularly outrages them about X, though, is that Musk introduced an interesting feature called “community notes”. This allows users to append clarifications to posts, in a way that makes sure everyone who sees the post will also see the community note. For a politician as prone to making misleading or flatly untrue statements as Keir Starmer, you can see why this would be unwelcome:

This Isn’t About Protecting Women

The truth is that Grok isn’t some perverted artificially intelligent monster that’s slaking its vile desires on women and children. It’s just a tool that some people can use to create inappropriate images. Those people are the problem, and banning X won’t stop them because they have plenty other tools to choose from; other AI apps, Photoshop, Paint.NET, GIMP and many more - and that’s not even starting on more traditional ways of creating nude images, like a simple pencil and sketch pad. If perverts want to create nude images of women without their consent they’re going to do it. The answer is to go after the perverts, not one specific tool that just coincidentally happens to be owned by someone Keir Starmer hates.

Meanwhile, if Labour really wanted to protect women and girls, they’d be stopping the flood of third-world rapists entering our country and moving ahead with a full inquiry into the Pakistani grooming gang scandal. They’re not doing those things, and in fact are actively trying to block them from happening. I’d say that makes it clear where their real priorities lie.

