Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
In the beginning...'s avatar
In the beginning...
6d

I hope Musk and Trump expose the truth about Starmer. His mysterious personal life etc. He cannot control x and he looked deranged on TV talking about it. He prob hates being made fun of as he has no sense of humour. Magazines have always ridiculed politicians and that is freedom of speech, not just speech he approves of.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Tim Howard's avatar
Tim Howard
6d

You are quite right. Labour are out to shaft Musk. It’s personal. And wrong.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fergus Mason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture