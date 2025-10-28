Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel Reid's avatar
Noel Reid
7d

It's unbelievable!

Not just the "accidental" release, but also the difference in sentencing terms between Kebatu's major offences, being found guilty of five sexual offences and being jailed for twelve months VS Lucy Connolly's 31 months in jail for sending a single angry tweet!

Blindingly obvious the UK has a 2-tier justice system!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BEEBEE's avatar
BEEBEE
8d

I hope Lucy Connelly is able to SUE the government!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture