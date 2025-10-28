I’m honestly starting to think Keir Starmer’s government really is just trolling us. It’s hard to believe they could be this cataclysmically inept without actually trying to be, particularly when it comes to the topic of immigration. I mean, it’s not a trivial matter, is it? It’s not like Britain is relaxed and at ease with the way we’re being swamped with the dubious denizens of the third world. Oh no. Immigration is one of the key political issues now, and widespread opposition to it is driving the biggest upheaval in British politics this century. Illegal immigration is particularly annoying, and has become a flashpoint issue capable of sparking angry protests. Now we’ve been treated to the farcical sight of the immigrant criminal behind the most high profile of those protests being accidentally released.

Adding Insult To Injury

Hadush Kebatu, a 41-year-old illegal immigrant from Ethiopia, achieved notoriety in July when, just eight days after arriving in Britain on a small boat, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Epping. Next day he assaulted another woman; his perverted crime spree triggered a series of protests outside Epping’s Bell Hotel, which quickly spread to other asylum hotels. In September Kebatu was found guilty of five sexual offences and jailed for twelve months. Instead of wasting taxpayers’ money keeping him in jail for his whole sentence, however, the Home Office decided to deport him immediately - a sensible decision, for once. Last Friday he was scheduled to be transferred from HMP Chelmsford to an immigration removal centre, so he could be sent back to Ethiopia. Incredibly, though, instead of waiting for Home Office transport to arrive, prison staff handed him £76 and released him.

It seems even Kebatu knew this wasn’t what was supposed to happen; one witness says Kebatu tried to return to the prison several times, but was repeatedly turned away and pointed towards the local railway station by staff. Finally he seems to have taken their idiotic advice; CCTV footage shows him on Chelmsford High Street, and he later got on a train to London. He had time to get well clear of the prison by the time anyone realised what had happened, and it wasn’t until Sunday morning that the Metropolitan Police managed to find and arrest him in London’s Finsbury Park.

Chillingly, he was arrested just yards from a children’s play area.

This Wasn’t The First Time

Naturally I was infuriated when I heard Kebatu had been released, and my temper wasn’t improved when various newspapers reported that another criminal had been accidentally released recently. However, it’s now emerged that in the year to March no less than two hundred and sixty-two prisoners had been accidentally released - more than double the figure for the previous year. Unfortunately I don’t have a breakdown of those figures by month (if anyone does, please let me know) but I would not be at all surprised to learn that the rate of accidental releases suddenly shot up as soon as Starmer’s government began its early release scheme last September.

The fact Britain couldn’t even handle the deportation of a high-profile criminal like Kebatu without an epic screw-up is simply staggering. After all, his crimes kick-started protests against migrant hotels and played a significant role in pushing public opinion on immigration to the right. You’d think the very least the government could do would be to make sure he was securely transported from jail to the deportation centre, instead of just handed a wad of tenners and pushed out the prison gate. Sadly our disintegrating system couldn’t even manage that. But, as bad as it was that Kebatu was turned loose to prowl our streets again, the fact that thus apparently happens all the time is infinitely worse.

Anyway, I’m sure you all remember Lucy Connolly, who in an infamous but not at all politically motivated show trial was sentenced to 31 months in jail for sending a single angry tweet (and, incidentally, is now a subscriber to this Substack). Lucy, who sadly has a certain degree of insider knowledge of the prison system, had this to say:

The thing is, as much as Lucy should be right about this, clearly she isn’t. The accidental release of convicted criminals is now within touching distance of being a daily occurrence. Our justice and prison systems are no longer fit for purpose, and need to be fixed. Unfortunately the traditional parties of government have shown that they’re incapable of fixing them. They need to get out of the way and give someone else a chance.

