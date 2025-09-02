Anyone remember Ratner’s the jeweller? For over 40 years a Ratner’s shop was a fixture on most British high streets, a reliable purveyor of cheap necklaces and wedding rings that turned your finger green before you’d left the church. Everyone knew Ratner’s products were, to put it politely, manufactured with an eye more on price than on quality, but as long as nobody said so out loud that could be politely ignored.

Then Gerald Ratner said so out loud.

On 23 April 1991 Ratner, who had grown the family business from a couple of hundred shops to a multinational empire with over 1,300 branches, delivered a fateful speech to the Institute of Directors. In it, he explained that the reason Ratner’s could sell a drinks set of a decanter, six glasses and a silver-plated tray for £4.99 was that it was “total crap”, and added that Ratner’s could sell you a pair of earrings that at 99p were cheaper than a Marks and Spencer prawn sandwich - but “I have to say the sandwich will probably last longer than the earrings.”

Gerald Ratner had spent 25 years building the company he’d inherited into the undisputed king of Britain’s affordable jewellers. It took him just 32 seconds to bring it all crashing down again. Within a day, plummeting share prices had wiped more than £500 million off Ratner Group’s value. Sales slumped, and over 300 shops closed; in 1992 Ratner was forced out of his own family business, which renamed itself Signet Group and did everything it could to disavow its old boss.

Phillipson Drops A Truth Bomb

Yesterday I watched, stunned, as education secretary Bridget Phillipson blurted out what should become the Starmer government’s prawn sandwich moment. During an interview with Sky News, presenter Trevor Phillips brought up the saga of the Bell Hotel in Epping.

Last week the Home Office appealed against a High Court injunction ordering all asylum seekers to depart from the hotel by 13 September. In an astonishing submission, lawyers for the Home Office claimed that asylum hotels are “essential national infrastructure” and said local residents near them will just have to accept “some level of perceived nuisance.” Personally I think the long and growing list of rapes and sexual assaults committed by asylum seekers is a bit more than a “perceived nuisance”, but the Home Office clearly believes it’s an acceptable price to pay.

The lawyers went on to make it very clear that they are not on the side of the British people. Edward Brown KC, representing the Home Office, told the court the rights of those on opposite sides of the case were “not equal” and “are fundamentally different in nature”. As he was arguing for asylum seekers to stay in the hotel against the wishes of locals, the meaning is absolutely clear: The rights of illegal immigrants are more important than those of Epping residents.

It’s worth noting that while most major news outlets reported that the Home Office was arguing the case, they seem to have been rather selective about what arguments they mentioned. The BBC, ITV News and so on were happy to talk about how the injunction impacted the Home Office’s statutory duty to accommodate asylum seekers, for example, but only a couple of right-leaning newspapers mentioned Brown’s inflammatory claim that the migrants’ rights rank higher than ours. The whole thing was kept remarkably quiet, which was easy to do because the media were just reporting on what happened in court and it was well wrapped in sleep-inducing legal jargon anyway.

But then Phillips asked Bridget Phillipson about it, and he did so in clear language that demanded a clear answer. In fact it took him five attempts to get that clear answer, as the pitifully inept Phillipson flailed and waffled, but eventually he pinned her down hard enough that she had to reply.

Phillips reminded the hapless minister, “Your lawyers under your guidance have said, in terms, that the rights of asylum seekers are more important than the rights of residents in Epping Forest,” then asked “Do you agree with what your lawyers, said, or don’t you?” - and Phillipson replied, “Yes, of course we do.”

“Yes, of course we do”

Seriously. She really said that. Do you agree that foreigners who came here illegally are more important than the British people you govern on behalf of? “Yes, of course we do.”

It’s been impossible to watch Starmer’s government over the past 13 months without developing an extremely strong suspicion that the welfare of the British people is not their highest priority. Now, though, there can be no doubt whatsoever. A cabinet minister has come right out and said the unsayable - to the people whose first duty us to protect us, we are less important than illegal immigrants.

Bridget Phillipson has done a Ratner. What she said should be enough to finish not just her, but this whole rotten government.

