Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexei's avatar
alexei
Dec 2

How do the Brits put up with this daylight robbery? Where' s the protests?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bob Sharpe's avatar
Bob Sharpe
Dec 2

Spot on! The media doesn't seem to have fully recognised, that having talked the economy down for months before her first budget, with talk of an inherited £22B "black hole" Reeves was lying even then. In fact the Conservatives had left a £10B surplus, which was immediately wasted on pay awards to union members. Resignation is actually to lenient a punishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fergus Mason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture