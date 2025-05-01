Let's Show THIS In All Our Schools
Never mind all the ridiculous fuss about Adolescence. What we really need to have a national conversation about is Channel 4's new documentary.
Last night Channel 4 broadcast Groomed - A National Scandal. Obviously it’s about the rape gangs, and it’s absolutely horrifying. Directed and produced by Anna Hall, and featuring police whistleblower Maggie Oliver, it goes onto excruciating detail about what the rapists inflicted on their victims, how their families and “communities” protected them and the horrifying extent of the cover-up by police, social services and others. Even worse, it makes clear that it’s still going on.
Fergus’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now, look back a few weeks. Remember Keir Starmer talking about a fictional Netflix drama, and how hard it had been for him to watch? Remember the awed, reverential way the mainstream media talked about Adolescence? Remember serious people discussing how it should be shown in all schools?
So can we now expect to see Starmer discussing how he watched Groomed with his children? Will the C4 programme - which, let’s remember, is a factual documentary, not a piece of fiction - be shown in all schools? Will the BBC’s pet snake, Naga Munchetty, castigate politicians who haven’t watched Groomed?
If our political and media establishment don’t give Groomed at least as much attention as Adolescence got, that will be a scandal in its own right. And of course we all know they won’t. They'll slither past it as quickly as they can, hoping all the fuss just goes away. Part of the reason is they don’t want to confront the awful reality that this atrocity against our girls, perpetrated mainly by Pakistani men, is mostly a consequence of multiculturalism. Another part, I suspect, is that the same establishment fears the sunlight on this one. Many of them are implicated in the cover-up, and they don’t want the truth to come out.
But the truth must come out. We need to know the full extent of this. We need to ensure that it’s brought to an end, and that the way the public sector works is changed to prevent it ever happening again. And the people who covered it up need to face consequences. The usual ritual of “lessons have been learned” and “we are reviewing our procedures” isn’t good enough. Careers must end in disgrace. Police, teachers, councillors - everyone who brushed this disgrace under the carpet - need to end up in cells, in court, in prison. These people need to be destroyed in the same way as the victims of the rape gangs were destroyed. Meanwhile the perpetrators need to be deported. The families who covered up for them need to be deported. The self-segregated communities they sheltered in must be opened up to adequate scrutiny.
The victims, and the country, need transparency and justice. It’s been too long delayed, and it must not be delayed any longer.
They rage at a functional film but stay silent on real abuse.
When imported cultural norms class with Western values, their fear of offence and lost votes costs lives.
And their assets, businesses must be seized under the proceeds of crime act. Some of these vile creatures were running brothels and charging other men for "services". I have it on good authority that Rayner is in it up to her eyeballs, but of course her constituency is right in the thick of it. Some of the towns involved are run by Pakistani gangsters fgs, this must not be allowed to continue. How has it gone on so long? Well, we know the answer to that. Tbh I'm shocked Channel 4 has shown this - have they finally found a backbone?