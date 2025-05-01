Last night Channel 4 broadcast Groomed - A National Scandal. Obviously it’s about the rape gangs, and it’s absolutely horrifying. Directed and produced by Anna Hall, and featuring police whistleblower Maggie Oliver, it goes onto excruciating detail about what the rapists inflicted on their victims, how their families and “communities” protected them and the horrifying extent of the cover-up by police, social services and others. Even worse, it makes clear that it’s still going on.

Now, look back a few weeks. Remember Keir Starmer talking about a fictional Netflix drama, and how hard it had been for him to watch? Remember the awed, reverential way the mainstream media talked about Adolescence? Remember serious people discussing how it should be shown in all schools?

So can we now expect to see Starmer discussing how he watched Groomed with his children? Will the C4 programme - which, let’s remember, is a factual documentary, not a piece of fiction - be shown in all schools? Will the BBC’s pet snake, Naga Munchetty, castigate politicians who haven’t watched Groomed?

If our political and media establishment don’t give Groomed at least as much attention as Adolescence got, that will be a scandal in its own right. And of course we all know they won’t. They'll slither past it as quickly as they can, hoping all the fuss just goes away. Part of the reason is they don’t want to confront the awful reality that this atrocity against our girls, perpetrated mainly by Pakistani men, is mostly a consequence of multiculturalism. Another part, I suspect, is that the same establishment fears the sunlight on this one. Many of them are implicated in the cover-up, and they don’t want the truth to come out.

But the truth must come out. We need to know the full extent of this. We need to ensure that it’s brought to an end, and that the way the public sector works is changed to prevent it ever happening again. And the people who covered it up need to face consequences. The usual ritual of “lessons have been learned” and “we are reviewing our procedures” isn’t good enough. Careers must end in disgrace. Police, teachers, councillors - everyone who brushed this disgrace under the carpet - need to end up in cells, in court, in prison. These people need to be destroyed in the same way as the victims of the rape gangs were destroyed. Meanwhile the perpetrators need to be deported. The families who covered up for them need to be deported. The self-segregated communities they sheltered in must be opened up to adequate scrutiny.

The victims, and the country, need transparency and justice. It’s been too long delayed, and it must not be delayed any longer.