There’s now less than two weeks to go until the local elections - the ones Labour and the Tories haven’t managed to cancel, anyway - and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the mainstream parties are seriously rattled by the threat of Reform UK. Labour’s response to this is to start churning out propaganda that’s about as subtle as those old photos of the Soviet leadership, with people who’d fallen foul of Stalin’s temper crudely airbrushed out.

On Saturday Labour released a campaign video on social media, featuring a video clip of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The accompanying text says “You heard it here first - Nigel Farage’s party want to move the NHS to an insurance-based system and they’ll charge you £23,000 for a hip replacement.”

In the video itself Farage can be seen saying “Vote Reform, and they’ll charge you fifteen grand for a hip replacement.” Captions follow, saying this is “His words, not ours” and adding, “And actually, it would cost £23,000.”

Shocking stuff, isn’t it? In political terms it’s a powerful message. Reform is picking up a lot of support among those who’re just about managing in the current cost of living crisis. Farage admitting that his party plans to charge those same people thousands of pounds for medical treatment could persuade a lot of them that, in fact, a Reform government would be disastrous for them and they’d be better off sticking with the traditional parties that have governed this country so well for the last 30-odd years. So a big well done to Labour’s campaign team, right?

Well, not quite.

What’s The Whole Story?

The problem with this video is that Farage actually said a bit more, but Labour chose not to show us that. If you watch the full, unedited clip this is what he said (with the words Labour chose to use in bold):

“They’re putting out literature saying ‘Vote Reform and they’ll charge you fifteen grand for a hip replacement.’ We’ve never, ever, ever suggested anything other than that the NHS should be free.”

So in fact Farage was talking about anti-Reform messages being spread by Labour, but Labour deliberately edited the video to hide the fact he was quoting their own literature - and to make it look like the claim was his. They then compounded the dishonesty by claiming “His words, not ours”, but the truth is exactly the opposite. Farage was quoting their words - not his. Just for comparison, here’s Reform’s real policy on the NHS:

It’s one thing to edit a video to add clarity, or even just to cut out the annoying waffle which so many politicians are prone to, but that’s not what’s happening here. Labour have crudely and blatantly edited the video to make Farage say something completely different from what he really said. If a business did this in an advertisement they’d leave themselves open to legal action. In fact what Labour did is actually worse than that.

If you’ve been following my Substack for a while you’ll be aware that I’ve led a reasonably interesting life. I’ve been to a lot of places and done a lot of things. One of the things I’ve done is work in PSYOPS. In 2003 I was posted to 15 (UK) Psychological Operations Group. I did the UK PSYOPS Officer course. I deployed to Iraq as part of the PSYOPS team in Basrah. I’ve produced material designed to influence the Iraqi people to support democracy and oppose terrorism and crime (not, I have to say, with much success).

15 POG. I have the mug and everything.

A few years ago 15 POG was expanded and became the core of the notorious 77 Brigade. I know there’s a lot of lurid speculation on the internet about what 77 Bde does, but the reality is it’s a media, public relations and advertising agency that also has guns. Its main function is to run media campaigns - mostly through radio and leaflets, because of the sort of environments it tends to work in, but it has internet capabilities too - to shape the target audience’s opinions. It’s the sort of thing we call PSYOPS or influence operations when we do it, and propaganda when the enemy does. The thing is, even propaganda has rules. If I’d suggested an influence operation that did to an Iraqi politician’s words what Labour did to Farage’s, I would have been firmly told to behave myself. If I’d gone ahead anyway, produced the video and released it into the wild, I’d probably have been court-martialed. Blatant falsification like that is, for a military PSYOPS operator, against the rules. I’ll be amazed and horrified if it turns out to be legitimate in a political campaign.

Don’t Let Them Get Away With This

Obviously, if a tactic is considered too underhand and dishonest to be used against al Qaeda and the Mahdi Army it’s reasonable to expect it to be too underhand and dishonest to be used against a British political party, too. On top of that, it’s also just idiotic. There was never any chance they’d get away with this. The real clip of Farage is out there in the public domain; it was inevitable that Labour’s deceptive editing would be quickly caught out and challenged.

The people currently running this country aren’t just liars; they’re stupid liars. If you’re still allowed to choose new councillors on 1 May, show them what you think of their clumsy deceptions - and vote them out.