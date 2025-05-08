Keir Starmer’s government has just signed a trade deal with India. This should, in principle, be a good thing; India is the most populous country on the planet, and has a rapidly growing middle class. It’s a lucrative market for luxury goods, and a trade deal is a great opportunity for British businesses. But, as usual, our useless negotiators have managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Today, Starmer has been crowing about how he managed to sign a trade deal with India after eight years of Tory failure. It’s true that Britain and India have been trying to negotiate a trade deal since we left the EU and regained the freedom to make deals. It’s been challenging though, because while free trade between countries is mutually beneficial, India has a nasty habit of demanding non-trade concessions as the price for access to its market. These concessions tend to focus on immigrants: India wants other countries to take more of them. One particular demand India had been pushing was for its workers in Britain to be exempt from paying National Insurance contributions. In a rare display of competence, the previous Conservative government refused to yield on this point:

Well, guess what? Starmer just caved in. From now on, Indians working temporarily in Britain - where “temporary” means for less than three years - for an Indian company won’t have to pay employees’ National Insurance Contributions. On top of that, their employer won’t have to pay employers’ NICs either.

A Tax On Jobs - But Only British Jobs

Employers’ NICs are a bit of a controversial topic right now, because one of the things Rachel Reeves did in her disastrous first budget was increase them from 13.8% to 15%. That was quite rightly condemned as a tax on jobs. Employers don’t have a bottomless pot of money, so if they have to pay more NICs per employee the inevitable result is they’ll employ fewer people. Except now they have an option - hire Indians instead, and pay no NICs at all.

Of course it’s not quite this simple. The media is already full of politicians - from both Labour and the Tories, funnily enough - pointing out that this deal only applies to Indians who already work for Indian companies and get temporarily posted to Britain. It doesn’t apply to Indians who come to Britain and then apply for a job. And yes, that’s true. It’s also irrelevant.

A cash-strapped businessman can’t sack his employees, hire Indian replacements and get out of paying NICs on their salary. However, he can sack his employees then contract an Indian outsourcing company to do the jobs they used to do. That Indian outsourcing company can then open a British office, bring in staff from India and employ them here, without having to pay NICs on their salary. The best case scenario would be that Indians can undercut British workers by 15%. In reality, considering that the average wage in India is about £150 a month, they’ll happily work here for minimum wage - while Britons rot on the dole.

I’m not just guessing that Indian outsourcing companies will benefit from this deal, by the way. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is openly boasting about how those companies will now be more competitive in Britain, and I’m sure he’s right. Labour MPs can claim this deal won’t lead to Indian workers replacing British ones all they like, but it will; I guarantee it. That’s why the Tories refused to make the concessions Starmer made.

Last Thursday, Reform UK stormed to an overwhelming victory in the local elections. More than four in five Reform voters say they back the party because of its commitment to ending mass immigration. Now, just five days later, Keir Starmer has deliberately changed the tax system to benefit Indian workers and disadvantage British ones. This is a massive, contemptuous “up yours” from the Labour Party to the British people.