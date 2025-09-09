Most of Britain’s operational F-35s are on this ship. In Japan.

Yesterday, the general secretary of Britain’s largest trade union called on Keir Starmer to go to war with Israel. Former communist (and current Labour Party member) Christina McAnea, the leader of Unison, told a Trades Union Conference fringe meeting that “the time for diplomacy is over” and urged “direct action” to end Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist group.

McAnea’s union has around 1.4 million members, who overwhelmingly work in the public sector, and is a major financial contributor to the Labour Party. It’s also historically backed left-wing Labour politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner. Naturally, it supports Palestine with the sort of frothing intensity more usually seen in a student union; not even the slaughter Hamas perpetrated on 7 October 2023, which began the current war, was enough to change that. Now McAnea, a former Glasgow City Council employee who’s never had a real job, is demanding a British military intervention along the lines of the 1999 Kosovo operation to “force the borders open”.

Of course, there’s a problem.

The Cupboard Is Bare

In fact there are several problems, starting with what the USA would do to us if we attacked Israel, but the problem that makes McAnea’s fever dream of a final solution to the Israel question completely impossible is that, thanks to 35 years of salami-slicing by successive British governments, we simply don’t have the strength to do this even if we wanted to.

Let’s begin by looking at the raw data on the relative military power of Britain (population: 67 million) and Israel (population: 9.5 million):

So right away we’re not off to a great start. In every category except 5th generation combat aircraft - F-35 stealth fighters, in both cases - where we’re dead even, Israel has a numerical superiority in all the critical areas. It isn’t even close, actually; Israel’s superiority runs from comfortable (troops) to ridiculous (tanks).

The really good news - for Israel - is that these numbers don’t even tell half the story. The troop numbers, for example, only include regulars. Bring reserves into it (and mobilising reserves is something Israel is much better at than we are) and the British Army grows from 73,800 to about 108,000 - but the Israeli ground forces balloon from 126,000 to 525,000. Britain has 219 tanks, but less than a hundred are actually operational right now; over 400 of Israel’s 1,300 are currently in service. The Israeli Air Force has a long-standing reputation for maintaining very high availability rates for its combat aircraft; since the end of the Cold War the RAF has gained a much less impressive reputation, thanks to an embarrassingly high percentage of its combat aircraft being grounded through lack of spare parts (and more recently, thanks to senior officers’ obsession with diversity, lack of pilots too). On top of that, most of Britain’s operational F-35s are currently on an aircraft carrier just off Tokyo. On paper, the IAF has about three times as many combat aircraft as the RAF. In terms of how many each force could actually put into the sky above Gaza? It’s more like ten to one. And no, I am not exaggerating.

Not that it matters, anyway. Israeli airspace is protected by some of the most advanced air defences in the world. The David’s Sling SAM system was designed to destroy ballistic missiles; it’s absolutely lethal against aircraft, and it has a range of 190 miles. It’s literally capable of shooting down RAF Typhoons as they climb away from the runway at Akrotiri.

As for tanks, forget it. It’s hard to say how many of our Challenger 2s are actually fit for combat, but if it’s within touching distance of three figures I’d be amazed. Some have already been stripped down to bare hulls, ready for rebuilding as Challenger 3s. The rest? Ukraine’s had most of the spare parts and ammunition, and nobody’s made ammunition for the CR2’s main gun in 15 years. Even if we had a couple of hundred operational tanks, though, there’s no way to get them ashore. The Israeli navy’s Shayetet 7 submarine flotilla has six modern conventional submarines, based on the Type 209 and Type 212 U-Boat classes. Yes, U-Boats; they’re all German-built. Germany has traditionally been rather good at building submarines, and it shows. In the confined waters of the Mediterranean these small, extremely quiet boats are very dangerous opponents, and would make it almost impossible to mount any kind of landing without total air superiority. Which, obviously, we wouldn’t have.

Of course the idea that Britain would send forces to attack Israel and force a ceasefire in Gaza is ludicrous anyway, but even if we were stupid enough to contemplate it - and not even Starmer is that stupid - we simply don’t have the combat power to do it. We are thoroughly outgunned by a country with a seventh of our population and a slightly smaller land area than Wales. Personally I find this embarrassing, but that’s where post-1991 spending priorities have brought us.

So the answer to your stupid suggestion, Christina McAnea, is no.

