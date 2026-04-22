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Alan Jurek
Apr 22

The Shire is worth preserving and those from Mordor must be sent back there !

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Apr 22

As sad as it is entirely true. Look at the statistics and wake up already. Denaturalize and deport until numbers make any sense. You have no other choice, other than embracing your own self inflicted genocide. Great post Fergus. Praying for you guys. The world is a better place with a strong UK. Deport the Communists that did this to you as well.

https://foreignlocal.substack.com/p/living-among-kim-philbys

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