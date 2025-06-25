Last Thursday night two terrorists entered RAF Brize Norton, the Royal Air Force’s largest base. After getting past the perimeter security they were able to reach three Airbus A330 MRTT Voyager tankers which were parked on the dispersal area. They then proceeded to attack two of the aircraft, spraying fire extinguishers full of paint into their engines and punching holes in them with a crowbar.

Yes, that’s right - a terrorist attack on a British airbase, and what’s more a successful terrorist attack. Both aircraft are unserviceable. The latest reports say one of the engines may be damaged beyond repair; three more will need completely rebuilt. It will probably be months before either Voyager can fly again, and the bill for repairs will run into tens of millions of pounds. Meanwhile there’s a serious dent in the RAF’s tanker fleet. The Voyagers actually belong to a company called AirTanker, which has 14 of the aircraft. Ten of them are exclusively leased to the RAF. The company has stripped the other four of their refuelling systems and hires them out as airliners; currently the RAF uses two of them for the airbridge to the Falkland Islands, while Jet2 leases the other pair. This means they’re not available as replacements for the damaged tankers (one of which was also the VIP transport for the government and Royal Family). So the RAF tanker fleet has been reduced by 20% - a real, potentially dangerous reduction in military capabilities. It’s not as if a fleet of ten tankers is huge anyway; the US Air Force has 545. A fleet of eight is even more inadequate.

So Who Screwed Up?

So this was a serious attack; it’s also an intensely embarrassing one. The terrorists got in and out completely undetected; it appears nobody at Brize Norton was aware of the attack until the perpetrators had already escaped. This would be bad enough if they’d been Spetsnaz-trained infiltrators, flitting silently from shadow to shadow towards their targets. In fact, however, they were a couple of unwashed hippies from Palestine Action, and they “infiltrated” the base on electric motorbikes. It is absolutely staggering that they were able to get in, attack two valuable aircraft and then get out again without being intercepted.

Or maybe it isn’t. This is the station commander of RAF Brize Norton:

Gp Capt Henton appears to have spent her entire career in non-operational roles. She also seems to have some very strange ideas about concepts such as masculinity and even patriotism. In a paper she wrote (which is available online) Henton appears strongly critical of traditional military culture, particularly that in the combat units she has never been part of. Is it just coincidence that, under the command of someone who is effectively an HR manager in a uniform, traditional military concerns such as security appear to have been badly neglected?

It’s undeniable that security at Brize Norton was neglected. One of the things I was trained in, as an Intelligence Corps operator, was protective security. We tended to focus on the protection of classified information, but the same principles apply to the protection of anything else (for example aircraft), and one of those principles is that if the security around an asset is weak in one respect - for example, physical barriers like fences - you can plug that gap by deploying other assets - for example, guards.

I used Google Street View to do a perimeter recce of Brize Norton, and took this screenshot looking from Station Road at the eastern end of the base’s runway:

This shot is taken from a public road, outside the base. The only perimeter security is a simple, easily climbed wooden fence less than six feet high. For a long stretch it has no “topping” - security jargon for razor wire or other anti-climb obstacles. There is also no perimeter security lighting along this section of the road. There aren’t even streetlights on the road itself. This is a massive weakness in physical security, which any terrorist can easily identify using open-source tools like Google Street View. The red ellipse I have drawn on the image highlights aircraft - seven of them, a mix of Voyagers and A400M transports - parked on the apron. They are less than three-fifths of a mile (900m in new money) from the perimeter fence, a distance that an electric scooter can cover in around 90 seconds. This level of physical security is completely unacceptable for the protection of such valuable assets, so it should have been supplemented with armed guards. It wouldn’t take all that many. A twelve-man guard under the command of a corporal could easily supply a pair of two-man prowler patrols, one on the apron and one randomly checking vulnerable points around the perimeter. That would have been enough to intercept and stop this attack.

It’s not as if Brize Norton doesn’t have enough people to put together a 12-man guard, either. After all, there are around 5,800 military personnel on the base. It doesn’t seem to have any trouble finding people to do other things, things that contribute absolutely nothing to the efficient (and secure) running of the station. Cleaning out animal enclosures at the Cotswold Wildlife Park, for example:

Or sending their “STEM Team” to a museum in Milton Keynes:

Or giving interviews for the racist and pointless Black History Month:

Or, of course, painting the inevitable bloody rainbows on pedestrian crossings:

Now, some of these might be worthwhile activities in their own right - not the Black History Month or rainbows, of course - but are any of them really more important than protecting the station’s aircraft from terrorist attack? I believe the answer is no. So if there aren’t enough spare personnel to mount a proper guard on the aircraft, there certainly aren’t enough to have them shovelling rhino shit at the bloody zoo.

I also believe it’s madness putting people like Gp Capt Henton in command of operational units. Bluntly, it only happens because, around the turn of the century, paper-shufflers started whining about how unfair it was that only pilots got to be station commanders. So there was a sudden rash of admin staff like Henton suddenly being appointed to command RAF bases. It seems even the RAF itself had some doubts they were up to the job. Station commanders used to oversee their station’s flying activities, but that task has now been handed over to the newly created post of “Delivery Duty Holder”. The DDH is a group captain, and a former pilot - in other words, pretty much what the old-style station commanders were. So now each RAF base has two group captains doing the job of one, just so someone whose proudest achievement is “the modernisation of career management practises and protocols” gets to play at being an operational commander. Never mind that the extra group captain gets paid at least £111,854 a year; it’s only taxpayers’ money, after all.

The outcome, of course, is that while Henton threw resources at zoos, museums and rainbow-coloured paint, terrorists climbed over the fence unchallenged and wrecked two of her tankers. She should fall on her sword for this; her replacement should be someone who’s actually spent their career doing military things, and understands that the RAF exists to kill Britain’s enemies, not to promote diversity.

As for Palestine Action, they need to go. Amazingly, home secretary Yvette Cooper quickly announced that she plans to add the group to the list of proscribed terrorist organisations. That was supposed to happen yesterday, but has now been pushed back a week. Social media, naturally, is full of Labour MPs and left-wing pressure groups whining about how unreasonable it is to “use anti-terrorism laws to suppress peaceful protest”. The thing is, damaging RAF aircraft isn’t "peaceful protest”. If it’s just done for the sake of it, it’s criminal damage. If it’s done for a political purpose then yes, it’s terrorism. Here’s the relevant law:

Was This Really About Palestine?

What could that political purpose be, though? Palestine Action released a statement justifying the attack. They claimed aircraft “depart daily from [Brize Norton] to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza.”

Almost all of this is untrue. An RAF aircraft, an R1 Shadow, has been flying missions over Gaza most days since October 2023. It’s a specialist reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, it comes under the command of UK Special Forces, and it’s looking for hostages. It is not “flying reconnaissance for Israel”, as many on the left insist. The RAF is not “transporting weapons to commit genocide in Gaza” either; RAF transport aircraft are not a shipping service for defence companies. Finally, there’s that allegation about refuelling fighter jets. Naturally Palestine Action don’t say whose jets the Voyagers are supposedly refuelling, but the implication is clearly that it’s Israel’s. This is untrue. I know it’s untrue, with 100% certainty, because it’s physically impossible.

Israel’s combat jet fleet is made up of three aircraft types: The F-15, F-16 and F-35I (which is basically identical to the F-35A). All of these aircraft are equipped for air to air refuelling using the US Air Force system, which uses a “flying boom”. The tanker’s fuel delivery nozzle is on the end of a boom that’s mounted under the tanker’s rear fuselage and equipped with small wings. An operator on the tanker “flies” the nozzle into a receptacle on the receiving aircraft. Here’s an F-35A refuelling:

The boom wings are clearly visible. The lighter grey markings on top of the fighter help the tanker operator “fly” the boom onto the receptacle.

Now, here’s an RAF Voyager refuelling a Typhoon:

You’ll note there’s no boom, and no receptacle on the fighter. Instead, the fuel transfer nozzle is on the end of a hose and surrounded by a drogue - a stabilising device like a large shuttlecock. There’s no operator on the tanker; the flight crew just reels out the hose, then the fighter pilot manoeuvres to push his plane’s refuelling probe into the drogue and make the connection.

RAF tankers do not have a boom to connect to the receptacle on Israeli fighters. Israeli fighters do not have a probe to connect to the hose on RAF tankers. The two systems are completely incompatible. RAF tankers are not refuelling Israeli jets because this is impossible.

Ah, but what about the R1? Maybe the tankers are refuelling the R1, letting it stay over Gaza longer! No, it isn’t. The R1 is a modified Beechcraft King Air. Here’s one:

Can you see a refuelling probe? No. Case closed.

This Is A Dangerous Mess

Palestine Action’s attack on Brize Norton will have no effect at all on Gaza. All it’s achieved is to weaken Britain’s military capabilities - including our already flimsy air defences. It’s not as if this is the group’s first violent attack either. Two of its members were arrested in March after attacking police with a sledgehammer. Palestine Action needs banned, but will Labour’s MPs allow that to happen? Several of them, including Zarah Sultana and Clive Lewis, have already publicly declared their support for the group:

And that’s the third and final aspect of this sorry tale. The RAF, in the shape of Group Captain Henton, has neglected security to a degree that frankly borders on criminal; the service has failed to protect vital military assets that were entrusted to it. A terrorist group that has been allowed to operate freely for far too long managed to exploit this failing, causing serious damage to our defences. And, finally, MPs of the governing party are openly supporting the terrorists; there are people sitting in Parliament who no longer even hide the fact that they side with Britain’s enemies.

This country is dangerously off course - and our leaders don’t even want to fix the problem.