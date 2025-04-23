Fergus’s Substack

David Wildgoose
2d

Heartfelt thanks for this, we have to put up with this nonsense every single year, for as long as I can remember. I sometimes say “And the Patron Saint of Germany is English - what point are you trying (and failing) to make?”.

The Dilettante Polymath
2dEdited

“In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized. They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident thought.

England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality.

In left-wing circles it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse-racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of  standing to attention during ‘God save the King’ than of stealing from a  poor box.

All through the critical years many left-wingers were chipping away at English morale, trying to spread an outlook that was sometimes squashily pacifist, sometimes violently pro-Russian - but always anti-British”.

George Orwell, 1941

For calling out the flaws and hypocrisy of the British 'intelligensia', the likes of GB Shaw, HG Wells, RH Tawney and others, snubbed Orwell. They had believed that he was 'one of them'.

Eric Blair took the pen-name George Orwell around 1932 - from St George and the River Orwell in Suffolk.

Orwell was joined in his contempt for the prosperous left by Churchill - who whilst keeping friendly with Shaw and Wells, regularly mocked them gently........

https://winstonchurchill.org/publications/finest-hour/finest-hour-190/shaw-wells-and-maugham-authors-churchill-knew/

........the likes of Keir Starmer, James O'brien and Gary Lineker come to mind (though of course none of them could produce their literary quality.

