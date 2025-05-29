The flag of the British Indian Ocean Territory, which Keir Starmer has just destroyed.

A week ago, after a last-minute delay imposed by the High Court, Keir Starmer handed over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Our prime minister shamelessly insists this deal is in the best interests of Britain. He’s lying, though, and he isn’t even making much effort to be convincing.

OK, So What Happened?

The Chagos Islands were settled late. They were in fact uninhabited until 1793, although France had periodically claimed them since the 1770s. Then France made what used to be a very serious mistake, and started a war with Britain. In 1810 a British force captured most French possessions in the Indian Ocean, including the Chagos Archipelago and Mauritius (which had also been uninhabited until France began settling it in 1715). When Napoleon abdicated in 1814 and the war ended, France agreed to transfer both territories to Britain. They remained British colonies for the next 150 years, during which time both were administered by British civil servants based in Mauritius.

Then in the 1960s, with decolonisation in full swing, Whitehall decided to grant Mauritius independence. The Chagos Islands were strategically located, and the US Navy was already making interested noises about setting up a joint base there, so they were retained. Mauritius became independent in 1965 and, just to forestall any later territorial claims, Britain offered its new government £3 million (about £62 million today) in return for Mauritius renouncing any claim to the Chagos Islands in perpetuity. Mauritius took the money and agreed.

In 1968 the Labour government, under pressure from the USA, removed the Chagossian population from the islands. Many of them resettled in Britain (the largest Chagossian community is around Crawley, in Surrey) while others went to Mauritius. They weren’t particularly well treated there, though, and in 1972 Britain paid Mauritius £750,000 towards integrating Chagossians into the country. This wasn’t a lot of money, but as it turned out that didn’t matter, because Mauritius just pocketed the cash and did nothing for the Chagossians. In 1982 Britain gave Mauritius another £4 million to distribute to the Chagossians as compensation. Again, Mauritius simply kept the money.

It was becoming clear that Mauritius couldn’t be trusted to honour any agreement it made with Britain, and in 2010 the country’s government rammed that home by opening a case against Britain in a United Nations tribunal. The trigger for this was Britain’s creation of the Chagos Marine Protection Area (CMPA). This nature reserve, twice the size of Britain, is one of the largest marine protection areas in the world and contains massive biodiversity and the planet’s healthiest coral reefs. The creation of the CMPA had overwhelming support in Britain and among conservation groups - but Mauritius hated it.

At independence in 1965 Mauritius, like the Chagos Islands, was surrounded by healthy reefs and waters teeming with fish. Since then though, regulations have been absent or ignored and overfishing has been rife. Mauritian canneries, in an unholy alliance with poorly regulated EU fishing fleets, have decimated the Indian Ocean’s tuna populations, driving two vital species to the edge of ecological collapse. Bottom trawling has devastated the seabeds in Mauritian waters, while many of the reefs have been destroyed with dynamite or killed by pumping bleach into the coral to drive out the fish that shelter in them. With its own fish stocks in decline Mauritius had been casting a greedy eye at the rich waters around the Chagos archipelago for years, and the creation of the CMPA spurred them into action.

Mauritius chose a tribunal set up under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for its legal assault. On the surface this was because their problem was with a marine law, the British legislation that set up the CMPA. In reality they seem to have shopped for a sympathetic court, and it appears that challenging Britain’s sovereignty over the islands - the same sovereignty they’d agreed to in 1965 - was their goal all along. They found the perfect court. Among the UNCLOS judges were Rüdiger Wolfrum, a German closely linked to the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Tanzanian judge James Kateka. Of the tribunal’s five members, three ruled that UNCLOS had no jurisdiction to rule on the dispute; Wolfrum and Kateka simply ignored them, and in 2011 they declared that the CMPA was illegal and, by the way, Chagos belongs to Mauritius. This was clearly far beyond UNCLOS’s remit, and in any case the tribunal had no power to enforce it even if a majority of its judges had backed the ruling (which they didn’t). Britain ignored this finding on the basis that Mauritius had agreed to give up any claim to Chagos in 1965.

In 2015 the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which despite its name isn’t a real court, also ruled that the CMPA is illegal. Britain, again, ignored this.

In 2017 the pressure started to mount; the UN General Assembly voted to refer the sovereignty dispute to the International Court of Justice for a decision. Britain disagreed with this decision, arguing that the issue was for Britain and Mauritius to solve between them. The implication, of course, was that it had already been solved when Mauritius accepted a payment in exchange for waiving any future claim. In any case the UN disagreed and ordered the ICJ to consider the case. It duly did, and on 25 February 2019 the ICJ ruled, in a 13-1 vote, that Britain must hand the islands to Mauritius as soon as possible.

But Wait…

At this point any British prime minister with an ounce of backbone would simply have told Mauritius and the UN to stuff it and walked away from any further discussion on the topic. Unfortunately the prime minister at the time was the irredeemably useless Theresa May, who ignored three massive problems with the whole process:

Firstly, the ICJ judgment was prelay advisory; it had no legal force behind it. There was no obligation for Britain to do anything in response to this ruling.

Secondly, the court was grotesquely biased. Mauritius’s two main backers in the case were Russia and China; the ICJ’s vice president, Xue Hanqin, oversaw the case and issued the judgment against Britain. Xue Hanqin is a member of the Chinese Communist Party and a fully-fledged lackey of the Beijing regime. Other high points of her legal career include voting in favour of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Thirdly, the ICJ never had jurisdiction over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands anyway. While all UN member states are automatically parties to the ICJ Statute, they are not automatically subject to the jurisdiction of the court. They need to actively submit themselves to it, and not all do. The USA, for example, joined the ICJ’s jurisdiction but withdrew from it in 1986. Britain is under the ICJ’s jurisdiction but only agreed to submit to this with certain caveats. One of these caveats is that Britain does not accept the court’s jurisdiction in “any dispute with the government of any other country which is or has been a Member of the Commonwealth”.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mauritius is a member of the Commonwealth.

Starmer’s argument for giving the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is that, because there’s a risk of the ICJ issuing another judgment against Britain - a binding one this time - the only way to guarantee the future of the base is to hand over the islands but make an agreement that allows use of Diego Garcia. This clearly isn’t true, though. The ICJ cannot issue a binding resolution on this case, because we never gave it the power to do that.

What Have We Agreed To?

Anyway, whether we had to give away the islands or not, we have now done so. Starmer insists his deal includes protections for the security of the base, so it will still be able to operate. Even on the face of it his assurances seem thin - for example, there’s a buffer zone around Diego Garcia that other nations can’t set up facilities in, but it’s only 24 miles deep. Considering the speed of modern cruise missiles that’s no use at all - but even those weak protections might be irrelevant, because there are already worrying signs that Mauritius has no more intention of sticking to this agreement than it did the last three. Starmer surrendered the islands on 22 May. The very next day Mauritius signed an agreement with Russia that covers agriculture, fishing and marine research. Is it just a coincidence that Mauritius strikes a new deal on fishing and marine research less than 24 hours after it gets its hands on a giant marine reserve full of fish? I have my doubts. I also have my doubts that Port Louis and Moscow just came up with this idea on Friday morning. No, Mauritius and Russia have been cooking this up for months, and there’s no sign that our clueless government had the faintest idea it was happening. It was negotiated in secret, and that is not a good sign.

Talking about negotiating in secret, Starmer wasn’t exactly open about his own deal with Mauritius. It became clear early on that not only was he determined to hand over the islands to a country that had never owned them, but he also planned to pay for the privilege. However, he refused to say how much he planned to pay. The figure of £9 billion emerged, but when people naturally protested that this seemed high the government immediately denied it would be anything like that. The rumour persisted, though, along with dark hints that it could be even higher - perhaps as much as £18 billion.

Of course, when the deal was actually signed - which happened last Thursday - Starmer couldn’t keep its contents secret anymore. Of course it’s easy to see why he wanted to, because any way you look at it this is an appalling deal. Starmer doesn’t have a reputation as a master negotiator, and the Chagos agreement shows why.

Starting with the financial side, Starmer claims Britain will pay Mauritius £101 million a year to lease Diego Garcia back for 99 years. Some simple arithmetic tells us this totals £9,999,000,000 - somewhat higher than the £9 billion Labour denied we’d be paying. However, Starmer claims the real cost is “only” £3.4 billion, because the impact of inflation will steadily reduce the value of future payments. So, not great, but not quite as bad as we’d feared, right?

Wrong. It’s much worse.

The figure of £101 million a year is, not to put too fine a point on it, complete fiction. For the first three years the annual payment will be £165 million; this then drops down to £120 million for the next ten years. Clearly it’s impossible to get an average of £101 million from these numbers, so it would need to drop to around £97 million from the 14th year. Well, it doesn’t. Starting in year 14, and going all the way through to the expiry of the lease in 2024, the annual payment is £120 million plus inflation - you know, the same inflation Starmer claimed would bring down the actual cost of the deal. This is, frankly, staggering dishonest. He’s using future inflation to underplay the impact on taxpayers, while glossing over the fact the annual payments will increase in line with it.

If you have any experience at all with compound interest you’ll know how swiftly even apparently small numbers can add up. I did some fiddling with the numbers on a spreadsheet, assuming that inflation stays at the government’s 2% target for the next 99 years (and bear in mind it’s currently 3.5%). At first this leads to a modest annual rise; in year 14, for example, we’d have to pay Mauritius £122.4 million. It ramps up quickly though, so by year 25 the annual bill would rise to £152.2 million. By year 50 it would be a quarter of a billion pounds a year, and the figure for year 99 is an eye-watering £658.9 million. And this is assuming inflation stays low. If it remains at its current 3.5% then by year 95 we’d be paying over £2 billion every year for something that has been rightfully hours since Napoleon Bonaparte ruled France.

Even assuming 2% inflation the cost of leasing back our own island for 99 years will be rather more than the £3.4 billion Starmer claims; it will in fact be around £29.2 billion (and 3.5% inflation would see that balloon to well north of £65 billion). This is a staggering sum of money, especially when the whole thing is unnecessary. But even this isn’t the end of it. As well as the lease on the base, Starmer has agreed to pay £40 million to resettle the Chagossians - the third time Britain has paid for this - plus £45 million a year for 25 years into a development fund for Mauritius. That adds up to another £1.3 billion.

The ruinous cost of this sellout will be paid by the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The government is still being coy about how these departments will split the payments, but we can safely assume the MoD will be rinsed for the majority of it. So if you were wondering why Labour has announced extra money for the defence budget while not ordering any new equipment or reversing Tory troop cuts, now you know.

As bad as the financial cost of the deal undoubtedly is, though, from a military point of view it’s even worse. Announcing the terms of the agreement, Starmer claimed he’d negotiated British control of the electromagnetic spectrum around Diego Garcia. The actual text, however, says the spectrum will be jointly managed by Britain and Mauritius. This is utterly insane. It means we’ll have to inform Mauritius of the frequencies, emitter power and various other technical details of every radio, radar and electronic warfare system operating from the base. This sort of information is something the military usually likes to keep close to its chest, because it’s enormously useful to a potential enemy. In peacetime, armed forces routinely operate equipment at reduced power and deceptive frequencies and pulse repetition rates to conceal its true capabilities. Starmer, though, has committed the base at Diego Garcia to share this sensitive data with an untrustworthy third-world nation that is, let’s not forget, an ally of China. This truly is madness - and, again, it’s inexplicable. If we’re leasing Diego Garcia, and have full control of it as Starmer insists, why can’t we and the USA manage the EM spectrum ourselves? Why does Mauritius need to be involved?

Of course we don’t have full control of Diego Garcia. The final insult in the agreement is that, if any attack is launched from the base, the British government has to inform Mauritius in advance. I doubt we just have to let them know an attack is being launched, either. My guess is that we need to tell them the target, the forces involved and probably the timing of the attack, too. Again, this information is classified for a reason. If the country the attack is aimed at knows it’s coming they can move the target, making the operation a failure. They can reinforce their defences, putting friendly forces at risk. They can even pack civilians around the target as human shields to create a mass casualty incident - and don’t think for a minute the likes of Hamas, the Houthis or the Iranian regime wouldn’t do that.

By agreeing to give Mauritius this information Starmer has seriously compromised the usefulness of the base. It wouldn’t even need any ill will on the part of the Mauritian government; there will be plenty intelligence officers among the Chinese businessmen and investors in the country, and plenty more will soon be arriving disguised as Russian marine biologists. They’ll all be working to recruit Mauritian government officials as sources, and some of them will succeed. I can pretty much guarantee there are already Chinese and Russian agents in position to know when a raid is launched from Diego Garcia. Any information we send to Port Louis will be in Beijing and Moscow soon after.

A Bad Deal - And A Worse Signal

So legally the agreement Starmer has signed us up to is unnecessary, financially it’s disastrous, and from a military point of view it’s sheer lunacy. Why, then, has it happened? I speculated a while ago that Labour just couldn’t resist the urge to diminish Britain’s status in the world, and I still believe that’s a big part of it. The text of the agreement itself contains a lot of rubbish about “decolonisation” and “the wrongs of the past”, with laughable claims about protecting security and the environment tacked on at the end:

There’s nothing about this that even suggests it’s in Britain’s best interests.

Talk of “decolonisation” tells us that we’re firmly in far-left political territory now; at least part of the reason our country has been humiliated like this is to further the student union ideology that still casts a spell over so much of the Labour Party. It’s embarrassing and infuriating. It’s particularly infuriating because at the same time as Starmer is blithely throwing £30 billion at Mauritius, he’s also destroying British farms and freezing British pensioners to save sums of money that are, by comparison, tiny.

The damage is done, though. Various Reform and even Tory figures have promised to scrap the deal if their parties win the next general election, but my hopes aren’t high. Reasserting British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands would be much more difficult and provocative than simply hanging on to them would have been, and in any case it’s likely Mauritius will already have devastated the marine protection area and studded the islands around Diego Garcia with Chinese listening devices. Even if Nigel Farage can somehow get the islands back Britain will suffer permanent harm from what Starmer’s done.

My worry now is that other nations will sense Starmer’s weakness and take a chance at grabbing British territory. There are already worrying noises from Brussels, claiming a deal between Britain and the EU about Gibraltar is “close”. But why do we need a deal about Gibraltar? We’ve had one since 1713 - the Treaty of Utrecht, in which Spain surrendered the Rock to Britain for ever. As for the Falkland Islands, Argentinian leader Javier Milei doesn’t seem interested, but there are plenty other politicians in Buenos Aires who can never resist the urge to start banging that drum again. Starmer’s demonstrated willingness to give away British territory offers Argentina’s neo-colonialists a degree of hope they haven’t had since 1982.

Labour governments always leave Britain a poorer country. Starmer’s has already made us a smaller country. Worst of all, the fiction of the “rules-based international order” Starmer and his lawyer friends are so obsessed with is crumbling; strongman leaders are on the move again, and history is reasserting itself with a vengeance. This is not the time for the British government to be signalling its weakness to the world.