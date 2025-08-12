Rob Davies looks like he’s auditioning for the part of Dumbledore in a local amateur theatrical production of one of the Harry Potter books. The 61-year-old runs a quirky-looking vintage shop in Wrexham, North Wales - the sort of place that sells old waistcoats and 1950s radios, and has posters advertising steam train festivals in the window. Ordinarily, it would be harder to imagine a more inoffensive character. Now, though, Mr Davies has become a national news story after our increasingly demented police decided to pay him a visit.

It seems even small, eccentric curiosity shops in Wrexham aren’t immune to the fast-growing blight of shoplifting, and Mr Davies has been suffering. In the last year he’s been robbed no less than five times, losing around £200 worth of stock - not a trivial sum, for a small business. The police, of course, have been little help. He’s called them every time he’s caught a shoplifter, but apart from the first time it happened they didn’t even bother to show up. Finally, in desperation, he started locking his display cases. He then printed a note for his customers - quite a mild one, in my opinion - to explain the change to them:

This sign seems perfectly reasonable to me.

Then the police showed up.

Woke Coppers Take The Criminals’ Side

To Davies’s astonishment, officers from North Wales Police walked into his shop and advised him to make a new sign - one that didn’t say anything nasty about shoplifters. Apparently a customer (just one, of course) had seen the note, and called police to complain that it was “provocative and offensive”.

Rob Davies wasn’t having any of that, and has quite rightly refused to moderate his words on the criminally inclined. His law-abiding customers and fellow local retailers have rallied round too, posting supportive messages on Facebook. The police aren’t amused, of course; local inspector Rhodri Ifans whined that the force believes in “signposting and supporting those struggling with alcohol or substance misuse” - instead of just throwing the scumbags in a cell, like it should. Ifans also said they “have not been able to locate a report of an officer attending the store.” Well, yes. We know that, Rhodri. That’s the problem!

Now the row over the sign has escalated, with a Downing Street spokesman saying “scumbags” is “not the language [Keir Starmer] would directly use”. And I’m sure it isn’t, because Labour are pathetic on shoplifting. The government-run Information Commissioner’s Office is warning shopkeepers not to post photos of shoplifters, as this violates their human rights. Labour proposed - but has now rowed back on - legislation that would have made stealing goods worth less than £200 a lesser offence.

Meanwhile statistics continue to rocket; reported thefts from shops have increased by 20% in just one year. Desperate retailers are now putting security tags on £6 trays of meat, sealing bottles of vodka inside protective nets, locking cabinets that contain packs of sausages. Emboldened shoplifters - often operating in gangs - strip whole shelves clean, threatening violence against any staff who try to stop them. The police appear to have given up; the Co-Op says officers respond to just 30% of the reports it sends them. And, if a shoplifter does end up in court, there’s an excellent chance a stupid judge will let them off for a stupid reason.

Let’s be clear; shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Small businesses go into the red; big supermarkets put up prices to cover their losses and the cost of security; staff get assaulted; shopping becomes a less pleasant experience because, more and more often, we have to wait for a member staff to unlock the security door protecting a pound of bloody sirloin.

Shoplifters are scumbags.

