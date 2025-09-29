Show me your Brit Card, comrade.

Last Friday, Keir Starmer decided it was time to announce his latest unpleasant surprise. Although there was no mention of it in the Labour manifesto, it now turns out Starmer wants everyone in Britain to be forced to have a digital ID, provisionally called the “Brit Card”, which we’ll have to show whenever we apply for a job, use public services or try to buy or rent a home. Naturally, this immediately sparked furious opposition and gave a massive boost to a petition calling for the government to rule out the idea of digital ID (if you haven’t signed it already, please do).

Naturally the plan has its defenders, too. Labour MPs and an army of social media drones are claiming the new digital ID will strengthen our borders. Of course, it won’t. Illegal immigrants who arrive without one aren’t going to be turned away at the border. They’ll still be allowed in, just like they are now. They’ll still be accommodated in a requisitioned hotel of House in Multiple Occupancy, just like they are now. And they’ll still be allowed to roam freely despite us having no real idea who they are or what crimes they may have committed, just like they are now.

Digital ID isn’t about strengthening borders, because only people who already live inside our borders will be required to have one. In fact the whole point of borders is that by having them, and keeping them secure, you don’t need oppressive things like digital ID - because the people digital ID is supposedly meant to protect us against get stopped at the border and turned away. We don’t need to worry that an illegal immigrant might be working for Deliveroo if he’s been sent back to France.

Of course, digital ID won’t prevent people from working illegally anyway. Employers already have a legal obligation to make sure anyone they hire has a right to live and work in Britain, and they have plenty of ways to check. The first, and most basic, is the National Insurance number; without one of those you can’t go on the payroll. Then employers have to check government-issued ID like a passport or driving licence, and a utility bill as proof of address. There are robust systems in place to make sure new employees are actually allowed to work here.

But if there are already checks in place to prevent it, how do so many illegal immigrants manage to work illegally? Well, I’ll let you into a little secret: Unscrupulous employers who hire people off the books and pay them in cash don’t do the checks. They don’t ask to see an NI number, or a passport, or a recent gas bill. So why do you think they’re going to ask to see a digital ID?

Not Just An ID Card

So far the main attack line taken by fans of a digital ID is that it’s just one more form of ID added to the many we have already. “I have a passport, a driving licence and a Tesco loyalty card,” they bleat; “What’s the problem with having a digital ID, too?”

The problem, of course, is that a digital ID isn’t just an ID card. It isn’t a card at all, in fact; the government’s plan is that it will be a smartphone app which everyone must have. That does raise the interesting question of what will happen to the estimated three million British adults who don’t have a smartphone, but never mind that for now. Let’s just look at the implications for those of us who do have a smartphone, and will be compelled to install Starmer’s ID app on it.

If you use a passport to prove your identity, the proof is contained entirely within the passport itself. It’s a slim dark blue booklet that contains a photograph of you and a machine-readable chip with biometric data. It doesn’t rely on anything external, so it works just as well at a rickety booth at some desert border crossing as it does at Heathrow.

A digital ID isn’t like that. The actual proof of identity isn’t on your phone; it’s held centrally on a government database, and the government can switch it off. They can either set limits on what you’re allowed to use your digital ID for, or just disable it entirely. There are already mocked-up images circulating of what could happen should you displease the powers that be:

It Could Get Even Worse

The real danger comes when digital ID is combined with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). These are similar to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, in that they use a security system called a blockchain that tracks every single unit of currency. You’d keep them in a “digital wallet”, probably on your phone, and use them to pay for things the same way as you currently tap your phone on a card reader. The difference, however, is huge.

If you have a tenner in your pocket, nobody knows about it. If you spend that tenner nobody knows where you spend it, what you bought with it, that you no longer have it or who has it now. Traditional cash is anonymous; once you have it, what you do with it is entirely up to you. Nowadays we tend to do a lot of our spending electronically, which obviously isn’t as anonymous as cash, but you do still have complete control over your money and what you do with it. It is possible for the government, armed with the appropriate warrants, to find out what you’ve been spending it on - but it can’t actually stop you.

With a CBDC, that all changes. Every Digital Pound would be tracked by the blockchain, which would be controlled by the central bank - and while the Bank of England is nominally independent, be under no illusions about how real that independence is. It was nationalised in 1946, and is now wholly owned by the Government Legal Department. If the government wants access to the data on who holds all the Digital Pounds and what they’re doing with them, it can get it. And that’s where the already alarming implications of digital ID become downright terrifying.

Using AI, the government would be able to track what you’re doing with your money in real time - and, if it felt like it, prevent you. Trying to buy your third bottle of wine this week? That would put you over your 14-unit recommended alcohol limit; transaction denied. Want to fill up your car but you paid for two long-haul flights last month? Exceeding your annual carbon cap; transaction denied. Identified at an anti-immigration protest by a facial recognition camera? Digital wallet locked. And thanks to AI, this level of control doesn’t even need a vast, Stasi-style army of informers any more; it can all be done automatically.

So yes, the government could use digital ID to control behaviour in a swathe of new and intrusive ways. Do you hold a touchingly old-fashioned belief that it wouldn’t? Well, just think back a few years to the pandemic lockdowns, when people were being quizzed about why they’d left their house for an hour - and fined if they gave the wrong answer. Now consider that the party currently in power spent the whole lockdown period calling for it to be even stricter. Oh yes, they’d use digital ID to control us - and in fact Keir Starmer has already admitted that’s the aim. In his speech on Friday he said that in the future, digital ID “will be used to tackle poverty, conflict and climate change” (my emphasis). So how is it going to be used to tackle climate change if not by restricting our ability to spend money on things that cause carbon emissions?

In case you think the idea of Britain having a CBDC is purely hypothetical, by the way, no it isn’t. The Bank of England is “looking at the case” for one right now.

A Dangerous Path

China has digital ID. They also have what’s known as a social credit system, which the Chinese Communist Party quite openly uses as a tool to coerce its citizens into doing what the Party wants them to do. If you score enough black marks against your social credit score things will start happening to you, from having your face displayed on an electronic billboard as a public shaming exercise to being barred from travelling outside a designated area.

Now, digital ID is not in itself a social credit system - but it’s an essential element in building one, and once it’s up and running it can be expanded into one very easily. After the pandemic experience, do you really trust the government not to go down this path? Imagine lockdown but with a state-controlled enforcement system capable of shutting down most of your life. Imagine a vaccination programme where, if you didn’t comply with the NHS’s orders, you were blocked from buying petrol or a train ticket. With digital ID and a CBDC, the government could do that.

Now here’s a little thought exercise for you. Whether you’re politically on the left or right, imagine that vast power being handed to a government that represents everything you hate. If you’re a Labour voter, imagine Nigel Farage wielding it. If you’re not a communist, imagine Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s fingers on a digital kill switch that could blast your life to pieces. Still think it’s just an ID card?

Frankly, digital ID is a solution looking for a problem. A certain kind of politician wants it - Tony Blair has been lobbying for it for years - but they can’t admit why they want it; instead, they propose it as the answer to issues that it would in fact not solve.

It would not solve illegal immigration - so let’s hear no more about it.

