Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Harvey's avatar
Kat Harvey
3d

Grasping for more ultimate power over us all. This government is not just dishonest, there’s a desire for control which smacks of paranoia. It has already been passed without our knowledge, which it is another nail in the coffin of the Labour Party. They want to spy online on the honest populace in every way they can. The police will be knocking on everyone’s doors and new punishments will be enacted by cancellation left, right and centre. It’s madness not government!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary M's avatar
Rosemary M
3d

Thank you for such a well written expose of the risks we face with digital ID 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture