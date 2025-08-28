Winston Smith hard at work in the Ministry of Truth, making bus travel cheaper Starmer style.

In Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, protagonist Winston Smith works in the Ministry of Truth. His job, essentially, is to change the record of the past to suit whatever is convenient for the regime in the present. Messages drop from a tube above his desk, telling him which paragraph of history is now false; he writes a new version, amended copies of books and newspapers are run off, and the historical record now says what the Party wants it to say.

Sometimes Winston’s forgery is a creative process; for example, faced with an empty space to fill on the front page of the Times, Winston simply invents war hero “Comrade Ogilvy” to replace an inconvenient article about a now-disgraced Party official. This is actually quite similar to how teachers and pro-immigration advocates invented Mary Seacole, the “black Florence Nightingale”. Yes, a person called Mary Seacole actually existed, but the Mary Seacole children learn about in school - a nurse, working in a military hospital - is every bit as fictional as Winston’s fabricated helicopter pilot.

Other times, what Winston does is simply banal. In one example, the Party has promised the chocolate ration won’t be cut - but the socialist economy has been running with its usual efficiency, there isn’t enough chocolate and the weekly ration needs to be cut from 30g to 20g. Rather than admit its failure, though, the Party simply tells Winston to “correct” the record; he digs out the old newspaper and amends it to say the ration will be increased to 20g.

Personally I find this sort of low-grade falsification much more disturbing than the invention of Comrade Ogilvy (or, for that matter, Nurse Seacole). You can understand inventing a news story to conceal the fact you’ve had a popular subordinate arrested and shot, but falsifying something as trivial as a chocolate ration? Seriously? That’s what tells us we’re in the realm of dystopian fiction. Here in the real world no regime, however corrupt and stupid, would expend effort on that.

Oh wait…

Here we have Keir Starmer claiming his government is making travel cheaper with a £3 cap on bus fares. There’s only one problem with this: It’s a lie. Starmer has actually made bus travel more expensive.

The bus fare cap was introduced by Liz Truss’s government in September 2022, in an effort to ease the cost of living crisis. The thing is, Truss didn’t set the upper price limit for local bus fares at £3. She set it at £2. Then, in January, Starmer increased it by 50%. Now he’s saying he made it cheaper. This is right up there with Winston’s chocolate ration. It’s a stupid lie, and it’s a pointless lie. Everyone who actually uses the buses will notice that Starmer’s saying one thing and the ticket machine is saying another. Nobody will be fooled.

Starmer Lies About Who Did What

And then there are the migrant hotels. Following a string of sexual assaults and rapes committed by foreign men living in asylum hotels, they’re becoming the focal points of increasing public discontent at the immigration crisis. Of course the hotels aren’t the actual problem - mass immigration, both legal and illegal, is the problem; the hotels are just a symptom of it - but Starmer’s government has somehow persuaded itself that closing down the hotels will make the issue go away. I’m not convinced (I think scattering the hotel residents into rented houses across the country is going to make things much, much worse) but anyway, Labour ministers are claiming “We’ve already brought the number of asylum hotels down from 400 at the peak of the previous government to 200 now.”

In a very narrow technical sense this sentence isn’t quite a lie; you can’t put your finger on anything and say “That’s the bit that isn’t true”. On the other hand it is deliberately misleading. It’s true that the number of hotels used for asylum seekers peaked under the last Tory government, at more than 400 - just over 480, in fact. It’s also true that it’s just over 200 now. What’s not true is that Labour made the difference. The peak number was reached in September 2023; by the general election in July 2024 it had fallen to 213. Currently it’s 210. So while even the Tories managed to cut the number of hotels by 270 in under a year, Labour have only cut it by three in a somewhat longer period. And, although there are slightly fewer migrant hotels than there were last July, the number of actual migrants in them has risen by 8%.

Labour say they’re fixing the asylum system - but that isn’t true.

Labour Lies Are Everywhere

I was going to write a section on Starmer’s lies about the economy, but honestly I’d still be working on it next Christmas. He says he’s putting more money in working people’s pockets, while in reality inflation has almost doubled. He says he’s creating jobs, but payroll numbers are down 157,000 and there are fewer than half as many job vacancies as last summer. He says he’s fixing the foundations, but a non-existent £22 billion Tory black hole has been replaced with an all too real £50 billion Labour one.

Starmer promised no tax rises for “working people”, then hiked employers’ National Insurance contributions. Employers’ NICs are literally a tax on working people; now, thanks to Labour, employers are forced to pay more tax on their workers - so they have less money to pay in wages to their workers. Starmer boasted of £880 million in extra funding for social care, but didn’t mention that this didn’t even cover the £900 million the NI increase cost the sector. Starmer has claimed he inherited interest rates of 11% from the last government - but he lied. Interest rates haven’t been that high since 1991; the real figure was 5.25%. Starmer claimed his Chagos surrender would cost £3.4 billion; then it turned out he’d ordered civil servants to use a range of underhand accounting tricks to massage that down from the real figure of £35 billion. Almost everything he says about the economy is a complete fabrication.

Politics isn’t a famously honest business. Whenever any politician says anything it’s probably wise not to just believe it unquestioningly. Investigative journalists have made lucrative careers out of revealing the difference between the truth and what politicians said. Even by that low standard, though, Keir Starmer is remarkably dishonest. He seems to lie about everything. It doesn’t matter if he’s clearly going to be caught out immediately. It doesn’t even matter if there’s no point lying at all. It seems his first instinct is to mislead and deceive. No wonder the British government is quickly morphing into something Winston Smith would find worryingly familiar.

