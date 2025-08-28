Fergus’s Substack

Kat Harvey
5d

This is a great article! Dishonesty is a feature of one of “Gulliver’s Travels” by Johnathan Swift, where there was only one crime in a country Gulliver finds himself in but, if guilty, it earned the death penalty. That crime was to lie. He reasoned that all other crimes are dependent on dishonesty.

Starmer is a disgrace to the legal profession. He is a disgrace to our country too. Why does he think it’s acceptable to lie? Today, in a post-Christian era, too many people think lying is smart. There’s no God watching. They excuse themselves. Then they deny it as wrongdoing in their minds. It is, in fact, the cornerstone of civilised behaviour. As Voltaire said, “If God didn’t exist, we would have to invent him”. Well, yes. Now we know why.

Angelique Davey
5d

Wow, I haven’t read 1984 for many many years but you took me right back there. The difference is that when I actually read that book I never thought for a moment that this could happen in my own lifetime. Well sadly it has…. And Herr Starmer and Co are not only creating economic hell within our nation, they are also giving away our lands and disallowing us from being patriotic with real threats of imprisonment just to shut us up and force us into submission. I have never known a time when the majority of this country speaks of utter dread and misery about the next day and the next policy and the next awful thing that this government will impose on us. We are all so sad and depressed and hardly anyone is managing to pay for our bills and our food every single month. That is one of the reasons the resentment towards the masses of immigrants is so high when they do not have to lift a finger and yet are given everything on tap. Even when they commit heinous sex crimes against women and children it is covered up. Our MSM is now a tool for the government to sell propaganda and so the only real journalists appear to be citizen journalists now. We are living through really dire times and the need for change is really extremely urgent because the British people are not as stupid as Herr Starmer thinks and they have had enough.

