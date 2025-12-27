Yesterday was Boxing Day, a traditional bank holiday and, for most of us, a day when we can relax after the bustle of Christmas Day. It’s a very pleasant holiday, in my opinion; we have our new gifts to play with, plenty Christmas dinner leftovers to turn into sandwiches, and the freedom to spend the day in a warm fuzzy haze of alcohol and good company. Naturally, we also had ample time to puzzle over why Keir Starmer chose to post a frankly offensive message on Boxing Day of all days.

While all the sane, normal people were relaxing in their armchairs brushing bits of turkey sandwich off their laps, Starmer took to X to share his delight that Alaa Abd El-Fattah “is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones”. Who is Alaa Abd El-Fattah, I hear you ask? Well, he’s a British citizen who had been locked up in an Egyptian jail since 2019. Last September his mother started a (rather half-hearted) hunger strike outside Downing Street to draw attention to his plight, although he was already a minor cause celebre on the left; Starmer explained in his X post that “Alaa’s case has been a top priority for my government since we came to office.” He was finally released in September; then, on 21 December, Egypt lifted a travel ban it had imposed on him and yesterday he arrived in Britain. So, a triumph for freedom and British diplomacy then?

No.

Naturally, El-Fattah isn’t really British. He was born in Cairo and didn’t become a British citizen until April 2022. Even then he only obtained it on a technicality, because his mother was born in London to Egyptian parents. Until yesterday El-Fattah hadn’t even been to Britain. He’s an Egyptian, who’s spent most of his life in Egypt and the rest in South Africa.

Of course his tenuous connections to this country didn’t stop him from immediately demanding consular support from the British government as soon as he got citizenship. Given how stupid most of the British government is, you won’t be surprised to hear that before the ink was even dry on his new papers the Foreign Office released a statement saying they were supporting “a British national detained in Egypt” and “urgently seeking consular access”. Now their efforts have paid off, and El-Fattah is now in Britain (and, no doubt, being offered generous taxpayer-funded support).

An Innocent Victim?

Now, this would be somewhat forgivable if El-Fattah had been wrongfully imprisoned or given a wildly disproportionate sentence for some minor crime, but that isn’t what happened here. El-Fattah is a political activist, just like the rest of his family. His parents led far-left opposition to the Egyptian government in the 1970s. He himself has a long history of instigating protests that always seem to degenerate into violence; his first arrest was for being a ringleader at the October 2011 Maspero riot, in which 24 died. He was arrested again for inciting violence during a 2013 protest, then two days later arrested again for burning down a presidential candidate’s campaign headquarters. A string of other arrests followed, culminating in the 2019 one for “undermining national security” that finally put him in jail.

Although El-Fattah is just a Middle Eastern malcontent with no real connections to this country, the Foreign Office has been trying to secure his release for the last six years. Why? He wasn’t even a British citizen for half his time in prison, and only seems to have claimed citizenship so he could add Britain’s diplomatic weight to his campaign for freedom. He certainly didn’t claim it because he loves Britain so much:

It’s honestly mind-boggling that officials were stupid enough to give British citizenship to someone who so openly hates this country. It’s even more mind-boggling that they actually pressured Egypt to let him come here.

Yes, Some Immigrants Do Hate Us

But, naturally, it gets worse. Starmer, and Labour politicians in general, love to tell us how much they hate racism. I really have to doubt their sincerity, though, because they’re welcoming El-Fattah to this country despite the fact he’s a self-confessed racist:

And then there are Labour’s unconvincing bleats about how much they hate antisemitism, won’t tolerate it in this country etc etc. Unless it comes from a muslim, of course:

Meanwhile, Lucy Connolly got sent to jail for sending a single tweet that didn’t even incite violence, while El-Fattah has posted a string of comments calling for mass murder:

He isn’t just a keyboard warrior, either; he openly admits that he, personally, is violent:

Send Him Back

There’s a lot more of this out there, but I think you get the picture: El-Fattah is a troublemaker, a violent agitator who instigated riots that led to dozens of deaths. A racist who hates this country and its people. A bigot, a supporter of terrorism and generally just an all-round squalid nuisance. If he’d arrived here on a boat from Calais I would have no hesitation in saying he was the worst kind of immigrant, a prime candidate for immediate deportation. But he didn’t just show up uninvited in the Channel; our government actively worked to bring him here.

I do not want to share my country with vermin like Alaa Abd El-Fattah. He needs to be stripped of his British citizenship - which, given his loathing of us, he isn’t fit to hold - and be deported back to Egypt. And if bad things happen to him there, well, that isn’t our problem and it never was.

The vast majority of murderous, rapey foreigners who come here are allowed in because our government - not just this one; El-Fattah was given British citizenship under a Conservative prime minister - are weak and stupid. Starmer’s actions in bringing El-Fattah here are a whole different order of wrong, though. This is a man who by his own admission is a violent racist, hates Britain and promotes civil unrest wherever he goes, and yet Starmer’s clique didn’t just decide to bring him here; they then befouled our holiday by boasting about what they’d done.

El-Fattah’s presence in our country, and Labour’s active role in him coming here, are not just weak and stupid. They are positively malevolent. I hope the next government will strip him of his citizenship and send him straight back to Egypt - and I don’t care a whit about his fate when he gets there. In welcoming the likes of El-Fatteh to Britain we are not being compassionate or generous; we are, as a great man once said, busily engaged in heaping up our own funeral pyre.

This must stop - and those who brought Alaa Abd El-Fattah to this country must face justice for what they’ve done.

Thanks for reading Fergus’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Buy Me a Coffee