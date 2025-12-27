Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Thomas's avatar
Colin Thomas
Dec 27

My favourite line:

And then there are Labour’s unconvincing bleats about how much they hate antisemitism, won’t tolerate it in this country etc etc. Unless it comes from a muslim, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Sharpe's avatar
Bob Sharpe
Dec 27

What on earth can the Lefts obsession with bringing this odius man here be based on? What hold does he gave over them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fergus Mason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture