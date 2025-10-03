Another boatload of doctors and engineers on their way to enrich us.

Illegal immigration is quickly becoming the cursed albatross of British politics. It isn’t actually the biggest threat the country is facing - the scale of legal immigration makes it far more dangerous to social cohesion - but there’s something about illegal immigrants that really grates on most people. The Tories’ failure to bring the boat invasion under control played a major part in their electoral wipeout last July; now Keir Starmer, who’s already the most unpopular prime minister since records began, is terrified that it’s going to bring him down too.

Left-wing politicians have now launched a truly bizarre attempt to blame the Channel crisis on the very people who are trying to stop it. At the Liberal Democrat conference last week, Ed Davey claimed we should be calling the Channel dinghies “Brexit boats”. In his keynote speech at Labour’s own conference on Wednesday, Starmer went one step further and specifically blamed the crisis on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. This sounds completely bonkers, of course. After all, Farage has almost single-handedly forced politicians to take the public’s frustration with immigration seriously. He’s regularly been accused of being “far right”, “xenophobic” and even “worse than a racist”. So why is he getting the blame for a flood of unwanted boat migrants?

Naturally it all goes back to the EU, from whose stifling embrace Farage played a large role in liberating us. Specifically, it’s to do with the third version of something called the Dublin Regulation (Dublin III), an EU law that determines which member state is responsible for looking after someone who enters the bloc to claim asylum. If you listen to Davey and Starmer, when we were in the EU we could deal with illegal immigrants by simply returning them to the first member state they’d entered; now that Farage has dragged us out - and they do talk as if he was single-handedly responsible; they gloss over the fact that 17.4 million of us voted to leave - we’re no longer able to do this. Therefore it’s all Brexit’s fault, and the invading dinghies should be called “Farage boats”.

And Now For The Reality.

You won’t be surprised to hear that the truth is a little different. The Dublin Regulation said that whichever country first fingerprinted an asylum seeker and registered their personal information was responsible for deciding their asylum claim. The problem was that bit about registering them. If a migrant evaded authorities in the first EU country they entered, then turned up in Britain, we couldn’t return them to that first country. In the cases where we could return them to that country, other barriers to actually doing so quickly emerged. Human rights lawyers used their familiar tactics to argue that the illegals actually had a right to stay here. Even when our completely dysfunctional immigration courts didn’t decide to let an illegal stay, much of the time other EU countries simply refused to take them back.

So how bad was it? Frankly, it was awful. In 2018, for example, Britain attempted to remove 5,510 people under Dublin III. However, just 209 of them - a mere 3.8% - were actually removed. In the same year other EU countries tried to send 1,940 asylum seekers to Britain, and 1,215 of them (62.6%) were accepted. Lefties and remainiacs claim Dublin III was an effective way to remove illegals; the truth is that in 2018, our membership of this clunky and ineffective EU scheme ended up with us taking in 1,006 more uninvited foreigners than we would have if we weren’t a member.

It’s true that 2018 was a particularly bad year for Dublin III, but over the period 2015-2020 there was only one year when we successfully used it to remove more illegals than it forced us to take in. Over that six-year period we applied to remove 30,713 asylum seekers, actually removed 1,763 - only 5.7% - and accepted 3,961 from the EU in return. The net result of Dublin III was that we gained 2,198 extra migrants. As a mechanism for reducing illegal immigration it quite simply did not work:

Graph from the Daily Telegraph; data from Eurostat via the Home Office.

They’re Not Brexit Boats - They’re Blob Boats

The reality is that the Channel boats aren’t coming because of Brexit in general or Farage in particular. They’re coming for two reasons. The first is that the previous route of choice for illegal immigrants heading for Britain has been largely shut down. For a long time, illegals mostly came here in trucks. Sometimes they broke into trucks at the Channel ports and stowed away - at least two truck drivers were murdered when they caught illegals in the act of breaking onto their trailers. More often, drivers employed or bribed by smuggling gangs would agree to bring in a load of migrants.

I often drove through Calais during that period, and it was extremely unpleasant. The last few miles of the motorway, and the exit ramps, would be lined with menacing gangs of illegals. Often they’d throw branches or rubble into the road in an attempt to stop vehicles so they could break in. In the end, after a lot of pressure, the French cracked down on the migrant camps around Calais and improved security at the port. Fences, dogs and scanners make it almost impossible to illegally enter Britain in a truck now. That is why they started using the more dangerous, but less controlled, boat route; it had nothing to do with Brexit.

Once the boats started coming the volume quickly grew to match, and then hugely surpass, the number that used to come in by truck. The reason this happened is simple; the traffickers, and the migrants themselves, soon realised that the British establishment - the notorious Blob of obstructive civil servants, weak politicians and malignant charities - was at best haplessly unable to stop the dinghy traffic and at worst actively supportive of it. The Border Force boats we send into the Channel should be turning the migrants back, not acting as a taxi service to bring them half of the way. We should be detaining and deporting any who arrive, not giving them cash, putting them in hotels and Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs), then letting them prowl British towns and assault British girls. Our government, border guards and police should be controlling the migrants, not acting as their logistic enablers.

The boats keep coming because far too many people - Border Force, immigration judges and politicians among them - flatly refuse to do what’s necessary to stop them. It wasn’t Brexit that caused the boat invasion; it was the Blob. And until the Blob is dismantled, the Civil Service brought to heel and the police reminded that their job is to protect the British people, nothing will change. Only when there is no more Blob will there be no more boats.

Nigel Farage is, currently, the only politician with both a declared intent to do something about the Blob and a realistic chance of becoming prime minister. He didn’t cause the boats - but if we give him our support he might just stop them.

