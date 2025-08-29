In evolutionary biology the Red Queen Hypothesis is the idea that living things need to constantly evolve - developing immunity to new diseases, getting stronger or smarter, adapting to different food sources - just to hold their position. The hypothesis is named after the Red Queen in Through The Looking Glass, the second of Lewis Carroll’s books about Alice in Wonderland. After an exhausting and fruitless race the Red Queen explains to Alice that “here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place.”

It feels like that’s what we’re doing on the issue of immigrants and young girls - expending a lot of effort, but not getting anywhere.

A Hero Rises…

On Sunday a video started spreading through social media, as these things do. This video showed a pair of visibly stressed young girls, one shouting at the cameraman and the other brandishing a knife and axe at him as he followed them around taunting them in a strong foreign accent. The video lacked context, but considering that people are currently protesting over immigrant attacks on teenage British girls it was no surprise many viewers drew certain conclusions from the fact one of the girls was screaming “Don’t f**king touch my little sister, she is f**king twelve.”

The internet being what it is, AI-generated images of this unexpected heroine quickly appeared. Despite the lack of clarity around exactly what had happened, and the fact the girl was undeniably breaking a variety of offensive weapon laws, it was soon clear where most people’s sympathies lay:

There’s a lot more of this out there.

…And Falls

That wouldn’t do, of course. This is Britain in 2025, after all; whenever a native Briton and an immigrant have a confrontation, the left will quickly swing into action to make it clear that, as usual, this was all whitey’s fault. People soon started posting alarming (albeit unverifiable) comments about the awfulness of the girl, identified as Mayah Sommers: She’s been arrested for carrying a knife before; her mother’s a racist crack addict; her family hate immigrants and make fake allegations like this all the time. Then, just for balance, the Daily Mail tracked down the man involved and published a glowing article on him:

The article revealed that rather than the muslim asylum seeker many people had assumed was involved, the man is actually a legal immigrant from Bulgaria named Fatos Ali Dumana. He’s been here for four years, worked in an Indian restaurant for a while and is now a “digital creator”. He lives in a council house with his wife Fatos Yulianova, and the couple have an eight-month-old baby. Dumana says they were on their way to the local Farmfoods shop when the girl appeared with her array of blades and blocked their way. So there you go; psycho racist ned - chav, to those south of Hadrian’s Wall - attacks devoted family man.

Don’t Rush To Conclusions

Let’s not rush to blame all of this on Mayah Sommers just yet, though. For a start, it turns out Mayah Sommers probably isn’t Blade Girl anyway; her mother - the racist crackhead, allegedly - has stated that while her daughter was at the scene she wasn’t one of the girls in the video. According to Ms Sommers those girls were Ruby, aged 14, and Lola, aged 12. She claims Dumana and his wife assaulted Ruby, leaving her with head injuries (which does tie in with the girls shouting “kid bashers” at them) and that Lola then got the knife and axe to defend her sister. Is this true? I don’t know. Is Ms Sommers really a racist crackhead? I don’t know. Did Blade Girl pick on a random young couple for reasons unknown and stop them going to the shop? I don’t know that either (although it seems rather an odd thing to do).

What I do know is that there’s more to Fatos Ali Dumana than the highly selective picture presented in the Daily Mail. With his name now out there, it’s the work of a few moments to find his social media - and oh my, isn’t that interesting?

Firstly, though, why is he in a council house? He’s only been in Britain for four years, and came here to do a pretty low-grade job that any one of millions of unemployed Britons could have filled. His wife is also an immigrant, and their son, born to two immigrant parents, is only British on paper and has no roots here. It’s not like we need these people; if they can’t support themselves they should just be deported, not given a council house. There are 1.3 million British citizens on social housing waiting lists; why is an immigrant jumping the queue?

Now, on to the social media. The first thing I noticed is that for a former curry server who qualifies for social housing, Mr Dumana seems to have access to rather a lot of money. There are multiple videos on his TikTok showing him flicking fat rolls of £20 notes, or throwing showers of tenners around a room. Where’s all that cash coming from?

Maybe it’s coming from organised crime. After all, he adds the caption “gangsta” to some of his videos, and he has a tattoo on his neck with a picture of a Kalashnikov rifle and the word “Mafia”:

By the way, Bulgarians are slavs and have names like Georgi Ivanov. The name Fatos is Turkish, Dumana is most common among Roma gypsies and Ali is one of the most popular names among muslims but almost unheard of otherwise. On various photos and videos Dumana describes himself as a gypsy. Coincidentally, at least one Roma gypsy grooming gang has been operating in Dundee recently. There’s no evidence that Dumana has any connection to such a gang, but he does seem to have some pretty questionable attitudes to women:

We’ve Been Here Before

Whatever alarm bells start clanging when you look at Dumana’s social media, the official line is that he’s a respectable family man. Meanwhile the girl has already been arrested and labelled as a troublemaker.

Does any of this sound familiar? Because it should. During the establishment’s decades-long effort to ignore the Pakistani rape gangs, victims were routinely arrested. Their credibility was systematically attacked, usually by referring to their “troubled” backgrounds or mentioning previous misdemeanours. Rapists were repeatedly given the benefit of the doubt even when there were numerous indicators that they were in fact rapists. The rush to make Dumana the victim here, and the girl the villain of the piece, has exactly the same filthy stench to it as the cover-ups in Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford and a score of other places.

I’m not saying Dumana isn’t innocent. It’s possible he had a perfectly legitimate reason to be following a 12-year-old girl around, and filming her on his phone as she screamed “get away from us”. The fact he refers to women as whores doesn’t necessarily guarantee he’s an abusive, misogynistic scumbag. There might be any number of reasons for a non-criminal to get “Mafia” and a picture of an AK tattooed on his neck, although I can’t think of any right now. But considering how horribly wrong the establishment got it over the Pakistani rape gangs, let’s not let eagerness to avoid asking difficult questions about immigrants get in the way of finding out what’s really going on here. Because in the horrible balkanised Britain we’re forced to live in now, when a girl is shouting “Hands off my little sister” at a man, we need to know why.

