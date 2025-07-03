Fergus’s Substack

Alistair Penbroke
Jul 3

> In the private sector, where competence means the difference between the business earning a profit and everyone losing their jobs, the useless are soon handed a P45.

This is, sadly, a bit out of date.

The underlying problem isn't public sector vs private sector, it's that left wing ideology doesn't really believe competence is a real thing to begin with. Scratch the surface of someone on the left, whether they're in the private or public sector, and you'll find deep suspicion of the entire concept of competence. It's viewed almost as some rhetorical tactic by conservatives who use it to bash women and minorities, for no better reason than inherent evil. I've encountered this attitude first hand and it's baffling, but extremely widespread across many sectors.

Now yes, the public sector and Labour controlled councils have a lot more leftists than other places. But look at companies like Disney. Their Pixar studio, once the epitome of competence, has just released a $200M+ failure that nobody wants to watch. If you read about it, the root cause was left-wing enabled incompetence on a massive scale (failed test screenings, lots of expensive reshoots, actors abandoning them due to a walkback on woke etc).

Eventually Disney may go under. But the sort of people who make these decisions are sufficiently dim and conflicted that they'd never connect the two things together, especially as the gap between the bad decisions and the results are measured in years or - for very rich institutions - in decades.

The whole thing is unfortunately very circular. Why do these people not believe competence is real? Because they don't see it be identified or rewarded. Why don't they see that? Because they don't believe it's real.

Elsie E Connelly
Jul 3

We in the USA, who want our country back would do well to cooperate with the English that are in the same state of affairs!

