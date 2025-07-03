Where - if anywhere - does the buck stop in 21st century Britain?

US President Harry S Truman didn’t coin the phrase “The buck stops here”, but he certainly made it famous. It seems that soon after Truman became president, a friend of his saw a sign bearing the phrase on the desk of a retired US Army colonel. Knowing Truman’s strongly developed sense of personal responsibility, he thought the president would appreciate the slogan. So he had a copy of the sign made and gave it to him. Truman did like it, and throughout his presidency the sign sat on his desk in the White House. There’s plenty to criticise Truman for, but dodging responsibility wasn’t on the list. If a problem reached Truman’s desk, he would take responsibility and deal with it. The buck did indeed stop there.

In modern Britain, however, the buck doesn’t seem to stop anywhere. Instead it becomes the centrepiece of a bureaucratic game of Pass the Parcel, going round in circles as layer after layer is stripped away. Finally the last paper wrapping is stripped away, revealing nothing inside. There’s no responsibility, so nobody has to shoulder it and nobody has to be held accountable for being bloody useless at their job.

Power Without Accountability

On Saturday, a member of rap duo Bob Vylan pranced round a stage at Glastonbury calling for the deaths of Israeli soldiers and sneeringly telling the British people, “I hear you want your country back. You can’t have that.” The BBC live-streamed the whole thing. It’s now turned out that BBC director-general Tim Davie was actually at Glastonbury while this was going on, visiting his staff who were covering the event. Incidentally, there were a lot of them to visit; our public broadcaster sent hundreds of people - possibly as many as nine hundred - on a taxpayer-funded jolly to Worthy Farm, and paid a reported £7 million to the venue’s owners, the Eavis family, for the right to do so. BBC insiders say Davie was quickly notified when Pascal Robinson-Foster launched his hate-filled diatribe - but failed to order his employees to cut off the live feed.

By Monday the media was full of articles speculating about Davie’s future, and culture secretary Lisa Nandy was telling Parliament the BBC chief had questions to answer. Surely Davie would have to resign? Well, hold your horses. Now, just three days later, that speculation has already died away - because of course he’s not going to resign, is he? The organisation he heads gave airtime to a far-left idiot chanting “Death, death to the IDF” and taunting Britons by saying we’re not allowed a country of our own, but he will evade any consequences for letting this happen.

And then there’s Group Captain Louise Henton, the RAF Brize Norton station commander who always has time to open a rainbow crossing or talk about diversity - but allowed Palestine Action terrorists to run around her base on an electric scooter sabotaging aircraft. As station commander, Henton is ultimately responsible for everything that happens on Brize Norton. If her personnel failed to protect the vital tankers based there, it’s Henton’s fault for not making sure the security plan was adequate. Following such an egregious command failure, she should have resigned.

But, of course, she hasn’t, Even worse, government ministers - up to deputy prime minister Angela Rayner herself - have launched fierce attacks on anyone who dares question Henton’s competence. Labour MP Louise Jones, a former junior officer in the Intelligence Corps, joined in, calling Henton’s critics “pathetic little people”. An MoD spokesman said the RAF has “utmost confidence” in Brize Norton’s leadership, praising Henton as “an excellent example of non-aircrew delivering leadership at the highest level”. That’s all very well, but at least aircrew understand the importance of not letting terrorists wreck the bloody planes - a point which seems to have escaped Louise from HR.

Finally, let’s look at the rape gang scandal. Since at least the early 1970s British girls have been groomed, ensnared and raped on an industrial scale by gangs of men, almost exclusively muslims, mostly from the backwards Mirpur area of Pakistan. Thousands of people whose job it is to protect children - teachers, social workers, police - knew it was going on. Many politicians knew it was going on. They could have stopped it, but they didn’t, because “community relations” and the Pakistaki block vote were more important to them than tens of thousands of blighted British lives. Instead, many of them turned a blind eye. Many more actively covered it up. Some of them even joined in. And none of them have paid the price for what they did.

The government response to the rape gang atrocity has passed through a number of stages. First, they pretended it wasn’t happening. Then they pretended it wasn’t all that widespread. Then they pretended it wasn’t primarily being committed by Pakistani men. Now they’re pretending it can all be sorted out by learning lessons and implementing procedures. Worst of all, they’re pretending there’s no need to visit vengeance on all the councillors and cops and teachers and social workers who enabled the rapists. The British people want a purge of those who sacrificed our girls on the alter of diversity and multiculturalism - but the government won’t give us one.

Not a single councillor has faced a jury for covering up the crimes of the rape gangs. Not a single police officer has been stripped of their pension. Not a single social worker has been fired and blacklisted from working with children. As usual, the public sector is protecting its own at the expense of the British people.

The Rot Runs Deep

There are many things wrong with Britain today, but one of the most persistently irritating is that nothing works anymore. Our public sector, from local councils to the vast and bloated NHS, suck up ever-increasing amounts of money while the services it delivers inexorably deteriorate. Appalling errors are commonplace. Abused children are handed back to their abusers. Expensive projects routinely collapse, wasting vast sums. Things that should be protected aren’t. Things that should be ruthlessly stamped out are allowed to thrive. And a big part of why this is allowed to happen is that nobody in the public sector seems to be held accountable for their mistakes, misdeeds or warped priorities.

An organisation can only be competent if incompetence has consequences. If the ranks of the state aren’t weeded to remove those who can’t do their jobs properly, their jobs won’t get done properly. In the private sector, where competence means the difference between the business earning a profit and everyone losing their jobs, the useless are soon handed a P45. In the public sector, though, it seems the lazy, inept and stupid lead a charmed life. It doesn’t matter how much of a horlicks you make of everything; you’ll never be expected to shoulder any blame or face any consequences.

This isn’t good enough. Public sector employees are paid with our money. We have a right to expect them to do a good job. If they don’t do a good job - if they’re dishonest, or put ideology before results, or are just incompetent - they should be booted out the door.