Every so often I come across a news story that leaves me speechless. Generally this is because someone has done something so incredibly stupid that I honestly can’t comprehend what was going through whatever they were using instead of a mind. The idiot who got eaten by a tiger in Doncaster on Saturday is a classic example; how much of a cretin do you have to be to look at 400lb of stripy, growling muscle and decide to go and play with it?

Anyway, enough about the tiger. The story that has me flabbergasted this time comes from Australia, and it’s about a fatal road traffic accident that left a 20-year-old international student dead. The 19-year-old Australian who was at the wheel has just been convicted of causing death by careless use of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident; he told the court that, at the time, he’d thought he hit a kangaroo.

So far this story seems sad rather than stupid. A young woman is dead because a teenager was driving carelessly; there’s nothing inflammatory there, surely? Well, don’t be too sure.

When you hear about a teenage driver killing someone the first - and understandable - conclusion is probably that they were drunk or driving irresponsibly. However, in this case the South Australian District Court accepted that the driver, Ashton Friend, had not been under the influence of alcohol or drugs and had been driving within the speed limit. What had actually happened is that he’d hit something he hadn’t seen, assumed it was an animal, then confirmed that later by checking his car and finding minimal damage to the front end. It was only later, when he saw news reports about Samia Malik’s death, that he realised he’d hit a person.

So What Really Happened?

Of course that raises the question of why Friend didn’t see Malik before running her over. Perhaps he was using his phone, or playing with his car’s sound system? Maybe he’d been distracted by a pretty girl walking beside the road? Or perhaps he’d just been woolgathering instead of paying attention to what was in front of him?

No.

CCTV cameras clearly show that, for around four minutes before the accident, Malik was kneeling in the middle of the road to pray. Wearing black clothes. In the dark.

Malik, shortly before the accident, showing another car that was forced to swerve to avoid her.

I should also make clear that North East Road, where the accident occurred, isn’t some sleepy residential cul-de-sac. It’s the main arterial route into central Adelaide from the towns along the Murray River valley and the whole northeastern part of South Australia. It’s an A road. It’s four lanes wide. And it has significant traffic more or less around the clock.

How unutterably, irredeemably brainless do you have to be to pray in this?

Well, that’s exactly what Samia Malik did. She put on her black dupatta, knelt in the middle of a main road in the dark, and started to pray. And then, entirely predictably, she got run over and killed.

This Is Not A tragedy

I know a lot of people are going to say any death is a tragedy, but I’m sorry: This one isn’t. Samia Malik’s fate isn’t tragic; it’s infuriating. Just think about it. What she did was unspeakably arrogant; she thought she had the right to just start praying in the middle of a main road, and expected other people to take potentially dangerous evasive action to avoid her. What she did was disgustingly selfish; her own whims were more important to her than the convenience and safety of legitimate road users. And, most of all, what she did was bloody stupid.

Samia Malik died because she was an idiot. When idiots die doing something idiotic, that isn’t a tragedy. The world does not have padded edges; if you do lethally stupid things, eventually you’re going to die a stupid death.

What’s really infuriating about this ridiculous incident, though, is the way modern society seems to have turned it all upside down. Friend was convicted of careless driving even though he seems to have been driving entirely sensibly. The judge claimed he’d had 2.25 seconds between Malik showing up in his headlights, and impact - but let’s be honest here: That isn’t a lot of time - even the judge only said he may have been able to avoid her - and just how clearly would she have shown up anyway? After all, she was kneeling on a dark road wearing black clothes. Even if Friend had seen her he’d probably have assumed it was a discarded bin bag or, more likely, an animal - and I don’t know about you, but I was taught by my driving instructor not to swerve to avoid animals. No, the real carelessness here - a staggering, criminal degree of carelessness - was on Malik’s part.

And yet Friend now has a criminal record - and while the judge sensibly suspended his prison sentence, so he won’t actually spend any time in jail, she also banned him from driving for ten years. Bear in mind that Australia is the sixth-largest country in the world, and its cities are mostly spread out along more than 22,000 miles of coast. Australia has twice as much railway track as Britain, but 32 times the land area. If you want to get around in Australia, and there isn’t an airport near where you want to go, you drive.

Now Ashton Friend can’t drive, for the next ten years, just because Samia Malik decided to do something stupid and selfish. Does this seem fair to you?

I’ve honestly had enough of nonsense like this. Yes, it’s reasonable to expect people to drive safely and sensibly - but it’s also reasonable to expect the roads to be free of imbeciles on prayer mats. If someone does choose to pray in the middle of a main road (or jump into a tiger enclosure, or stand in the jet blast area from a plane’s engines, or pose with a shark for Instagram photos) they have no right to complain when something horrible happens to them, and nobody else is to blame for the results of their stupidity.

We shouldn’t have to weave our way around the pitfalls of other people’s idiocy - and we shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences for their terrible decisions.

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