Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

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Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
3h

Darwinism in action. Also sheer arrogance and entitlement. But we've come to expect that from this particular group, haven't we? A complete disregard for others they share the country with. A complete disregard for the societal norms of the host country. And it is always, inevitably, a resident of the host country who pays for their behaviour.

I've read that Oz is almost as lost as the uk in terms of two tier justice. That guy should in no way be held responsible for her actions. You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. I hope he appeals against his driving ban.

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Ted Morris's avatar
Ted Morris
3h

I wonder if Malik's actions weren't deliberate suicide. That would still be selfish, but marginally more logical.

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