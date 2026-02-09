Fergus’s Substack

John D
7d

The Chagos Islands scandal is bigger than the Mandelson/Epstein scandal, Starmer should resign over this issue alone, it’s absolutely mind boggling!

Caroline Salt
7d

Just don’t understand! Is Starmer a Chinese communist plant? Why is nobody in Parliament calling this out? Why is he giving the Chagos Islands away in the first place? Surely environmental experts should be up in arms over the Chinese raping the seas. Completely flummoxed!

1 reply
15 more comments...

