We’re nearing the end of the first full year of Keir Starmer’s government, and it’s been predictably awful. Naturally, Labour’s reluctance to deal with immigration has been one of the worst failures - and has played a big part in the inexorable rise of Reform UK in the polls. Nigel Farage’s party has now led every opinion poll in 2025, and is now running at roughly the same potential vote share as Labour and the Tories combined. Faced with this, even Labour can see that the British people have had enough of mass immigration, and will not allow it to continue.

The Times, They Are A Changin’

In a desperate bid to claw back voters from Reform, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is now putting together the biggest crackdown on illegal immigrants and asylum seekers in decades. Some of her headline plans are:

End permanent refugee status. Mahmood wants anyone granted asylum in Britain to have their case reviewed every 30 months. If their home country is now safe, they will have to go back there.

End the automatic right of refugees to bring their families to Britain. Currently, anyone granted asylum can bring their spouse and children here - even if they can’t support them. They’ll now need to meet the same standards (covering earnings, English language proficiency, not claiming benefits and having a clean criminal record) as other immigrants before they can bring in relatives.

Anyone who enters Britain illegally will have to wait twenty years before they can apply for permanent settled status. Right now, they can get Indefinite Leave to Remain after just five years - and as soon as they have it, they get access to the full range of benefits.

Support for destitute asylum seekers will no longer be a statutory duty. The government has a legal obligation to provide housing and a weekly cash allowance to anyone granted asylum. Mahmood wants to scrap that obligation for asylum seekers who are allowed to work but choose not to.

Countries that refuse to take back their illegal immigrants will face visa restrictions, starting with the axing of fast-track visa schemes and running up to a total ban on British visas.

Illegal immigrants will only be allowed one appeal against deportation, ending the present mess where they can submit one appeal after another, claiming the right to stay on a string of different grounds until they find one that works.

Finally - and potentially the biggie - Mahmood will tell judges to stop putting the human rights of migrants before the safety of the British people. Just to make sure they get the message, she plans to bring in legislation to make this mandatory.

If this all happens it will be a remarkable shakeup of our completely broken immigration system. Predictably, social media is full of left-wing outrage that a Labour politician is planning such a crackdown - particularly one, like Mahmood, who’s a second-generation Pakistani immigrant herself. The general opinion seems to be that it’s just a cynical move to win back Red Wall voters who have defected to Reform. On the other hand, by the (admittedly dire) standards of the current cabinet, Mahmood may actually be one of the better ones. Paul Embery, a traditional leftie who I have a lot of time for (if you haven’t read his book Despised, you really should), believes her determination to deal with illegal immigration is genuine:

Whether Mahmood is serious about securing our borders or not, though, the fact she’s putting forward this agenda is important in its own right: It tells us we’re winning the argument. If Mahmood is planning a massive crackdown, that shows the government has finally got the message that the country is fed up of mass immigration and wants it stopped. The cozy pro-open borders consensus that’s blighted Britain since the says of Tony Blair is over. To have any chance of victory at the next election, parties need to show that they’re willing to take action and have a plan to do so.

Keep The Pressure On

Of course this is great news, but don’t relax just yet. The steps Mahmood plans to take are necessary, but not sufficient. Illegal immigration is a great evil that’s been perpetrated on the British people by a succession of useless governments, and it needs to be stamped out - but in terms of the demographic damage that’s being done, legal immigration is an even bigger threat. That needs to end too, and millions of people have to be encouraged to return home. Labour - even Mahmood - won’t do this. We can’t afford to sit back and think “OK, they get it now,” because at a fundamental level they still don’t. It’s essential that at the next election we choose a government that’s committed not just to net zero immigration but to the remigration of the vast influx of the past 25 years. As Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe said, “It’s not enough to turn off the tap. We need to start emptying the bath.”

But, if Mahmood’s assault on illegal immigration isn’t a solution to the problem, it’s at least a sign that solving the problem is now mainstream. We have shifted the window; it’s no longer a question of whether to crack down on immigration, but how - and this shift is so obvious that even Labour have finally noticed.

Thanks for reading Fergus’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Buy Me a Coffee