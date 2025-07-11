Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

....elites feast while masses choke on fear....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
1d

I’d have given you a “like” for the title alone, but went on to thoroughly enjoy the entire article. Excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture