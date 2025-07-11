A little over a year ago, newly elected prime minister Keir Starmer moved into 10 Downing Street in a great outpouring of public apathy. The media were already branding his victory a “loveless landslide” by the time he went to Buckingham Palace to meet the king. There was no great enthusiasm for his leadership, and he only won because so many Tory voters, sick to death of their party after 14 years of lies and incompetence, stayed at home or voted for Reform instead. Starmer actually got half a million fewer votes than Jeremy Corbyn managed in the Tory landslide of 2019. The election had the second lowest turnout ever, and Starmer was supported by a smaller percentage of the electorate than any prime minister in history. Still, he did win, so let’s consider how our charmless, and gormless, prime minister has been doing for the last year. First we’ll look at how he’s getting on with the “missions” laid out in the Labour manifesto. Then we’ll move on to the much more disturbing subject of what wasn’t in the manifesto.

Starmer’s Manifesto Missions…

Before the election Starmer defined five priorities he said he would focus on in government. How is that going? Let’s examine them one by one:

Kickstart economic growth - Starmer said he planned to “secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 - with good jobs and productivity growth in every part of the country”. So far he hasn’t succeeded. Currently the International Monetary Fund’s prediction for Britain’s economic growth in 2025 is 1.08%. That’s only the third highest of the G7 countries, handily beaten by Canada’s 1.38% and a long way behind the USA’s 1.83%. Of course it’s hardly a surprise growth is nothing to write home about; last year’s budget imposed crushing new taxes on businesses, making it more expensive to hire staff. Good jobs? Unemployment is rising. The Office for National Statistics says 69,000 jobs have been lost in the hospitality sector alone since last November. Starmer is failing in his first mission.

Make Britain a clean energy superpower to cut bills, create jobs and deliver security - Energy policy is now controlled by Ed Miliband, by far the most insane and incompetent of Starmer’s ministers (and that’s saying something). Miliband promised to set up a new state-owned energy company, imaginatively named Great British Energy, which was going to create lots of jobs and cut £300 off the average household energy bill. However, it quickly turned out that Great British Energy wouldn’t actually be an energy company; instead, it’s just a quango that will funnel taxpayers’ money to wind farms. The thousands of jobs it was going to create quickly fell to one thousand, followed by an admission that it might total a thousand jobs, 20 years from now. Meanwhile, bills haven’t come down and we still have some of the most expensive electricity in the world. On top of that, in January demand for electricity almost overwhelmed the supply. This is serious; if we get large-scale blackouts on a cold winter night, people will die.

Take back our streets by halving serious violent crime and raising confidence in the police and criminal justice system to its highest levels - Well, this could be going better. Crime is becoming a serious worry, and even before the election people had a nagging suspicion that our unsafe streets are linked to mass immigration. Now, as the government reluctantly starts to release statistics on crime by nationality, we know immigration is driving crime, particularly against women - Afghan men, for example, commit sexual offences at twenty times the rate of British men. Under Labour, illegal immigration is now running at the highest rate ever. Meanwhile, confidence in the police and justice system has completely collapsed. We can see that some people get much harsher treatment than others; for example an immigrant Deliveroo driver who raped a Scottish woman so severely she suffered a miscarriage got a 12-month prison sentence; Lucy Connolly, on the other hand, is currently serving 31 months for sending an angry tweet.

Break down barriers to opportunity by reforming our childcare and education systems - Labour’s ambitions for education seem limited to setting up “breakfast clubs” in schools - a classic case of the state doing what parents should be responsible for - and throwing cash at their friends in the teaching unions. They’ve also imposed VAT on private school fees (so far X schools have closed under the financial burden, forcing X thousand extra students into the state sector) and are now planning to scrap support for children with “special educational needs”. Finally, education secretary Bridget Phillipson is forcing England’s semi-autonomous - and very successful - “Academy” schools to follow the National Curriculum. Nothing in this programme will actually make schools better or give children more opportunities. In fact it appears to be mostly driven by spite and class hatred.

Build an NHS fit for the future. Arguably it’s impossible to make the NHS fit for the future; a centralised, state-run behemoth is a terrible way to deliver health care, which is why no other country has copied it. Labour aren’t even trying, though. They’ve announced lots of new spending (although the NHS isn’t actually short of money - it’s just terrible at spending it) but, as with schools, most of this will go in pay rises to union members. Health secretary Wes Streeting is promising to end the NHS’s reliance on immigrant staff pillaged from developing countries, who are almost twice as likely to sexually assault patients as native British medics. However, Bridget Phillipson is quietly cutting funding for nurse training, so the reality is we’re going to have more foreign nurses.

So Starmer’s manifesto promises aren’t exactly going swimmingly. In fact he’s objectively failed on all of them. But what about the things he’s done that weren’t in his manifesto? The ones that, if people had known about, might have put them off voting for Labour?

…And Some Unpleasant Surprises

It’s fair to say Starmer and his ministers have dropped some surprises on us. He’d no sooner settled his ample backside in Downing Street than his government started doing some extremely unpopular things that hadn’t been mentioned in his manifesto. Here are some of the more egregious examples:

Winter Fuel Allowance - Old people feel the cold more, and are more vulnerable to hypothermia and other cold-related health issues. To help them keep their homes warm in winter, all pensioners were eligible for a £300 annual payment. In 2017 Labour issued a report claiming that, if the allowance was scrapped, up to 4,000 pensioners a year could die of hypothermia. Then, weeks after taking power, Labour scrapped it. Just to add insult to injury, it then emerged that chancellor Rachel Reeves had claimed £4,400 of taxpayer’s money to heat her second home. A furious public response has now forced the government into a humiliating U-turn that will see the allowance restored to most pensioners - but all anyone will remember is that, until it exploded in their faces, Labour thought this was a good idea.

The Chagos Islands - The Chagos Islands have been British since 1814. Before that they belonged to France, which gave us to them (because we were occupying them anyway). Before that they were uninhabited. There was no indigenous population. There is nobody who has more of a right to them than Britain does, and there was no mention in Labour’s manifesto of any plan to pay Mauritius - a country that’s 1,200 miles from the Chagos Islands and has never owned them - an incredible £30 billion to take the islands off our hands. The USA, the main user of the strategically vital Diego Garcia base, has refused to pay any share of the cost of Starmer’s handover deal. The Americans argue, quite reasonably, that if we choose to give away something we’ve owned for 211 years then rent it back from its new owner that’s our problem, not theirs. Just to add insult to injury we’re now obliged to give Mauritius (which is friendly with both China and Iran) advance warning of any operations launched from the base. Meanwhile the Chagossian islanders are protesting, because they want to remain British and Starmer isn’t giving them that option.

Gibraltar - On the subject of British Overseas Territories, there was nothing in the Labour manifesto about giving Spanish immigration officers the right to control access to Gibraltar. But guess what Starmer and David Lammy did?

Abortion - Labour has legalised abortion up to birth. It’s still a criminal offence for a doctor to perform an abortion after 24 weeks, but if you want to do it yourself, go ahead! What could possibly go wrong?

Nuclear Weapons - For over 70 years British policy has been to operate our own independent nuclear deterrent. Of course the whole point of an independent system is that it’s independent, and nobody else has a say in when or how we choose to use it. That ended on Wednesday, when Starmer signed a deal that effectively merges our nuclear arsenal with France’s. This is something Britain has never asked for and didn’t need.

Immigration - Did Labour’s manifesto mention a huge increase in Legal Aid fees for immigration cases? No it didn’t. Did it mention a one-in, one out deal with France that turns out to be a 17-in, one out deal that will cost us a fortune, that the EU might or might not allow, and that wouldn’t reduce the number of immigrants anyway? No it didn’t.

I could go on. I could go on for a very long time, in fact. Starmer has accomplished none of the things he was elected to do, but he has pushed through a lot of unpopular decisions that were never mentioned before the election.

The fact is, Starmer only got elected because everyone was sick of the Tories. We didn’t really want him - and, now that we’ve really seen what he’s like, his popularity has crashed to unimaginable depths. This might be the government we have, but it isn’t the one we wanted - and it certainly isn’t one this country can afford, because it’s causing immense destruction at a frantic pace.

Until 2029 (or sooner if Labour splits) we need to do all we can to block Starmer’s wilder ideas. Write to your MP. Protest peacefully. Support people like Rupert Lowe, who’s working hard to fight Labour excesses. And, every chance you get, vote against Starmer and his clowns. They need to know they’re on borrowed time.