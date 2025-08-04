Fergus’s Substack

Fergus’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Murray-Dickson's avatar
Sarah Murray-Dickson
2d

If I could afford to, I really would as your writing is brilliant. As soon as I can find someone, anyone who will hire me, I’ll pop you on my list of coffee’s to buy x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fergus Mason
Donna's avatar
Donna
18h

Yes, that was me on ‘buy me a coffee’. But I couldn’t reply to your message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Fergus Mason and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fergus Mason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture