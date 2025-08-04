If you’ve been following my recent posts you may have noticed a new button at the bottom of the last couple. It says “Buy Me a Coffee”.

The good news is that you don’t have to journey deep into the wilds of North Yorkshire and literally buy me a coffee. You won’t be forced to listen to my intemperate rants in person for an hour, or anything like that. In fact buymeacoffee.com is a website that lets people make small, one-off donations to online content creators like, for example, writers.

I write for Substack as much as I can, but there are always more things I’d like to discuss if I had the time. Right now there are posts I want to write about immigrant sex offenders, about the government’s dishonesty over defence spending, about Reform’s peculiar wobble on men in women’s prisons and about the government’s expanding efforts to censor the internet. Unfortunately, I just can’t write everything I’d like to. I simply don’t have enough time.

As most of you probably know by now, I’m a freelance writer. This means I have to devote most of my time to writing for paying clients, just to keep the lights on and a roof over my head. I’d rather be keeping you all informed about what’s happening to this poor broken country of ours, but there are limits on how much time I can spare for that.

Obviously, if Substack itself can generate some income that reduces the need for me to be doing other things when I could be writing for you. I am always very happy when I get the notification telling me someone else has become a paying subscriber, because that buys me a little more time to do the writing I want to do instead of the writing I have to do. However, while it would be great if all my subscribers were in a position to become paid subscribers (I’d be able to write here full time), that isn’t terribly realistic. A Substack subscription isn’t a lot of money, but with this disastrous government tearing the economy to bits it’s still more than many of us can afford.

Buy Me a Coffee is an option for anyone who’d like to support what I’m doing, but would rather not shell out for a paid subscription just yet. It lets you make one-off contributions of as little as £5 (and possibly lower, although I haven’t tried that yet). It doesn’t commit you to any renewals, mailing lists or anything else. It will let me know who’s contributed, which means I can hand out complimentary full access to those generous people. As for what any contributions will go towards, some of them probably will be spent on coffee - but most will just go towards my everyday bills, leaving me free to spend more time writing for you.

Anyway, thank you all for being my subscribers, followers and readers. It’s encouraging to know that so many of you share my opinions, my fears for our future and my determination to do something about it.

