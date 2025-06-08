In 2003, as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA, the British government introduced a new counter-terrorism strategy. It’s called CONTEST, and the overall strategy is built around four separate elements that cover the whole spectrum of counter-terrorism, to preventing attacks where possible to catching the perpetrators when one does occur. These elements are known as the Four Ps, and the ones you’ve probably never heard of are Pursue (which focuses on disrupting terrorist groups in Britain and overseas), Protect (an effort to harden potential terrorist targets) and Prepare (advance planning on the response to a successful attack).

And then there’s Prevent.

The Weakest link

Prevent is the best known, and undoubtedly the most controversial, of the Four Ps. Its goal, as the name implies, is to prevent attacks by diverting people away from terrorism before they escalate to violence. The programme has three core objectives:

To tackle ideological causes of terrorism

To intervene early to support people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism

To rehabilitate those who have engaged in terrorism activity

You can probably see the problem already. The other three Ps are all empirical processes with results that can be measured; strike at terrorist networks, install diversity bollards around open-air venues, work with emergency services to develop drills for responding to an attack. They’re all practical things, and there are still enough sensible, practical people in the relevant agencies who can carry them out. Prevent is different, though. Its objectives are vague and subjective, and they’re being carried out by left-wing Blob functionaries, not intelligence officers and counter-terrorism agencies and soldiers.

Naturally, Prevent has racked up a horrifying list of failures. Khuram Shazad Butt, who led the 2017 London Bridge attack, had been referred to Prevent; this didn’t prevent the murders of eight people. Iraqi “asylum seeker” Ahmed Hassan, who tried to blow up a Tube train at Parsons Green station the same year, was referred to Prevent after telling immigration officials he had links to ISIS; incredibly, he was allowed to roam free, build a bomb and set it off on a train. Ali Harbi Ali, a second-generation Somali immigrant who murdered David Amess MP in 2021, had been referred to Prevent - but officials decided he wasn’t a threat and let him carry on with his lethal activities. Worst of all, Southport psychopath Axel Rudakubana had been referred to Prevent three times; we all know how well that worked.

Prevent Is Avoiding The Issue

A big part of the problem with Prevent is that, although it’s supposed to identify potential terrorists and intervene to deradicalise them, the people who run it refuse to look in the right places. The insistence by Prevent officials that “far-right extremism” is a major and fast-growing threat is just a pathetic joke. The terrorist threat to Britain comes from islamism; everything else is just background noise. Approximately 43,000 people in Britain are on terrorism watchlists (which, by the way, is about 100 times as many as the security forces can actually watch), and over 39,000 of them are islamists. Drawing Britain’s terrorism problem with bold strokes, it’s an islamist terrorist problem. That’s the reality, and everyone knows it. All other sources of terrorism combined are less than 10% of the problem, and can be tidied up once we’ve dealt with the jihadis.

Prevent don’t want to admit it, though, which is why we get fed endless nonsense about the largely mythical far right. They’ll do almost anything rather than focus on the real problem, because Prevent is run by the Home Office and the Home Office has been entirely captured by woke ideology. So Prevent will do everything it can to minimise the scale of the islamist threat while endlessly talking up the minimal danger posed by right-wing extremists. Prevent, doomed by its corporate ideology, has always been the least effective part of CONTEST. But now it’s turned actively malevolent.

On Friday the Telegraph revealed an online Prevent training course aimed at detecting - of course - “extreme right-wing terrorism”. After defining the kind of terrorism they’re talking about as “ideologies that advocate discrimination or violence against minority groups” the website goes on to list “the 3 most common sub categories of extreme right-wing terrorist ideologies”, and right at the top of the list is Cultural nationalism”. According to Prevent, cultural nationalism is the belief that:

Think about that for a moment. Particularly, think about it in the context of last week’s report on mass immigration by Professor Matt Goodwin, which warns that without drastic action the white British will become a minority in our own country in 2063. Consider that, on Friday, most of our politicians were sending out “Happy Eid” messages before mentioning the far more important fact that it was the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. Bear in mind that we now have a de facto blasphemy law imposed to protect Islam - and only Islam - from criticism. Remember that tens of thousands of British girls have been groomed and raped by immigrant gangs, and the British state’s horrifying response was to sweep it under the carpet to avoid upsetting “community relations”. Frankly, at this point, if you don’t think western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration, there’s something seriously wrong with your cognitive functions.

Prevent Has Turned On The British People

What the Home Office has just done is to define a perfectly legitimate, and very widespread, political opinion as an extremist, terrorist ideology. Yes, it’s widespread; polls show worries about immigration at the highest levels since 2016, when public anger at EU free movement was a major driver of the Brexit vote. A solid majority think immigration is too high and want it reduced; just 8% think it should rise.

Prevent has now expanded the definition of terrorism to the point where it takes in views held by, according to a More In Common poll last month, 57% of the British people. If you’re calling over half the country extremists it’s time to consider the possibility that the real extremist is you.

In fact, under this ludicrous definition of terrorism, even Keir Starmer is a dangerous far-right extremist. When he announced the new immigration white paper last month he said Britain risks becoming “an island of strangers”, and what was that if not a statement that our culture is under threat?

The Free Speech Union is now calling on Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, to reconsider the definition of “cultural nationalism” as extremism. Yes, Cooper should do that immediately, but it doesn’t go far enough. By going down this road Prevent has shown beyond any doubt that it isn’t fit for purpose. It should be done away with, and replaced by a proper programme focused on dealing with the actual problem - islamism.

And when this new programme identifies someone at risk of being a terrorist, and they’re a foreign or dual national, it shouldn’t waste any time trying to deradicalise them. Keep that for entirely home-grown nutters that don’t have another nation they can be removed to. No, if they can be deported they should be deported. Because islamists are a threat to Western culture.