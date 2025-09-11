Charlie Kirk yesterday, moments before he was murdered.

If you’re British there’s a good chance you’d never heard of Charlie Kirk until he bled to death in a Utah hospital yesterday with a bullet through his neck. He was a well-known figure in America, but much less so on this side of the pond. Nevertheless his life, and hideous death, are very relevant to our own situation.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie James Kirk was a happily married, 31-year-old father of two. Thirteen years ago, at just 18, he was a co-founder of conservative campaign group Turning Point USA. TPUSA promotes right of centre politics in schools and universities, and was intended as an antidote to the left-wing dominance of the education sector. Kirk himself always believed that a significant number of students actually held right-wing views, but were scared to say so; his mission was to convince them that they could, and should, speak up.

Like many American conservatives, Kirk had a lot of views I don’t agree with. He also had a lot of views I do agree with, but neither of those points actually matters. What does matter is that he was dedicated to promoting discussion and debate. He was always happy to discuss any topic, even - perhaps particularly - with people who vehemently disagreed with him. He believed that dialogue was essential, and spoke passionately about how talk was the alternative to violence. There are plenty videos of him making this point.

Yesterday Kirk visited Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, to hold one of his popular public debate sessions. At around 12:20pm local time, as he was answering a question about mass shootings, a single bullet struck the body armour he was wearing under his T-shirt and was deflected up into his neck, severing his carotid artery. Moments later a man was seen running across the roof of a nearby building. Kirk’s death was announced at 2:40pm.

Of course, this being 2025, there’s all sorts of wild speculation about who killed him. Some are saying it was Israel (which he has always passionately supported); others blame President Trump (ditto). The most commonly cited “evidence” for this is that to accurately shoot Kirk in the jugular vein from such a long range the shooter must have been a military-trained (or “intelligence grade”, whatever that means) sniper. Obviously this is complete nonsense.

The Curse Of Internet Experts

Firstly, the range wasn’t long at all. The shooter fired from the roof of the university’s Losee Center, which at its closest point is just 135 yards from where Kirk was sitting. With it being a flat roof there’s a limit to how far back from the edge they could have fired from before the roof blocked their sight line, so my estimate is that the shot was fired from no more than 150 yards. To hit someone at that range isn’t much of a challenge for the average Army recruit half way through basic training, using a rifle with iron sights. With an optical sight, it’s a trivially easy shot. More or less anyone with any shooting experience at all could quite reliably hit their target in the chest at that range.

Deliberately hitting a specific vein or artery, of course, is a different story. In fact it’s essentially impossible. I’ve already discussed how even the most accurate rifle will put bullets into a circle, not a point, and at 150 yards that circle is going to be significantly larger than the width of the vein unless you’re using an extremely expensive rifle held firmly in a clamp. Actually taking an aimed shot, and deliberately hitting the vein, is not achievable for any shooter. In any case a trained sniper would never have even tried. Snipers aim for the centre of mass - the chest - or, occasionally, the head. They never aim for the neck, because there’s simply no reason to do that. Now, of course, we know that Kirk’s murderer didn’t aim for the neck anyway.

The idea that Kirk must have been shot by a trained sniper or professional assassin (and the truth is that hitmen for hire with any degree of real skill are as rare as rocking horse shit) is just ridiculous. In fact the killer clearly wasn’t a professional, because their fieldcraft was absolutely terrible. Running around on a roof skylining yourself is not professional at all. The murder weapon has now been found in a wooded area near the scene; it’s a “high-powered bolt-action rifle” and what appears to be a leaked Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) document say it’s a Mauser hunting rifle chambered for the .30-06 round. This is an expensive German gun that fires probably the most popular hunting calibre in the USA; it is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a professional assassin’s weapon. The same document says the empty casing in the rifle’s breech, and three more rounds in the magazine, were engraved with messages expressing “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.” Kirk, naturally, was a hate figure for radical trans activists who were furiously opposed to his traditional christian beliefs and understanding of basic reproductive biology.

Political Hysteria Is Killing People

But why shoot Charlie Kirk? There’s no doubt that many people disagreed with what he was saying; as I said already, I disagreed with much of it myself. In a civilised democracy, though, if you disagree with what someone is saying the only appropriate response is to use your own words to counter theirs. Anyone who disagreed with Charlie Kirk should have debated him, tried to change his mind or, failing that, tried to convince others that Kirk was wrong and should be ignored. There were plenty opportunities to do that, too. Kirk loved to debate with people. He positively gloried in it. And not only was he willing to talk to his political opponents - something that’s increasingly rare in these horribly polarised times - he thought it was vital to do so:

When people stop talking, really bad stuff starts. When marriages stop talking, divorce happens. When civilizations stop talking, civil war ensues. When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence against that group. What we as a culture have to get back to is being able to have reasonable disagreement where violence is not an option. - Charlie Kirk

Chillingly, the person Kirk said this to immediately responded with “You think that’s not emotional violence?” When he pressed her, asking if open discussion made her uncomfortable, she said “It makes me angry.”

Emotional violence? No. There is no such thing as “emotional violence”. There is no such thing as “verbal violence” either. Violence is the use of force. It’s fists and clubs and knives and bullets. It’s hurting and damaging. It’s physical. Words are never violence. They may express violent ideas, but they are never violent themselves. And if you try to insist that they are, if you try to claim that Charlie Kirk’s words were violence, your finger was on his murderer’s trigger.

“It makes me angry.” And angry people, of course, often get violent.

When Words End, Killing Starts

People who say “words are violence” are, quite deliberately, taking away the firebreak that separates words from violence. They are creating a false continuum on which words are something to which it’s legitimate to respond with a fist or a bullet. When you say “words are violence” you’re saying it’s OK to shoot people who say things you don’t like.

By the way, if your instinctive response to finding out someone is more right-wing than you is to immediately snarl “Nazi” or “fascist” or (I’m looking at you, Keir Starmer) “far right”, you’re just as guilty. Nazis were officially Very Bad People. We shot hundreds of thousands of them, and bombed their cities into wastelands of charred rubble. If you call someone a Nazi just because they don’t believe your gender woo, you are saying it’s OK to kill them.

All this hysterical demonisation needs to stop, right now.

And if you refuse to stop shrieking “Nazi!” at everyone you disagree with, I have some advice for you. If you ever find yourself aiming a gun at someone because you don’t like what they’re saying, do the world a favour: Turn the weapon round, put the muzzle in your own mouth, and pull the trigger. That way you’ll kill a real fascist.

