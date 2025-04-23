Fergus’s Substack

March 2025

The Rat And The Eagle
The British Army, once among the most powerful in NATO, is a crippled shadow of its former self. Meanwhile Poland is rising fast.
  
Fergus Mason
36
Cultural Enrichment Strikes Again
Another small village has had an unwelcome introduction to the reality of multiculturalism.
  
Fergus Mason
68
Subversion In Our Schools
A school in Wales has been caught teaching students how to plan illegal immigration routes. The criminally stupid people behind this need to be…
  
Fergus Mason
4

February 2025

What's Wrong With Our Judges?
Our legal system is profoundly broken. Judges have forgotten that they serve the British people - and the system is trying to stop anyone from reminding…
  
Fergus Mason
26
Have You Seen This Woman?
It's bad enough that our country hosts unknown numbers of foreign extremists. Do we really have to turn ourselves into a global laughing stock, too?
  
Fergus Mason
37
Fergus Mason
Judges Are Just Trolling Us Now
A slew of recent insane decisions make it clear that far too many of our judges have their own agenda, and it's nothing to do with what the law is…
  
Fergus Mason
1
Fool Me Once, Shame On You.
Fool me twice, of course, and it's shame on ME. Now let's have a round of applause for Olukemi Badenoch, who's betting the Tories can fool us all on…
  
Fergus Mason
29

January 2025

