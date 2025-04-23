Fergus’s Substack
Saint George Was Turkish Ackshewally
Yes, it's that special day when condescending clowns line up to lecture the English about how their patron saint was a non-binary muslim Turkish…
Apr 23
•
Fergus Mason
117
40
Lies, Damned Lies And The Labour Party
It looks like our glorious leaders, under rising pressure over their disastrous performance in government, have decided to go full Stalin.
Apr 20
•
Fergus Mason
79
14
March 2025
The Rat And The Eagle
The British Army, once among the most powerful in NATO, is a crippled shadow of its former self. Meanwhile Poland is rising fast.
Mar 26
•
Fergus Mason
71
36
Cultural Enrichment Strikes Again
Another small village has had an unwelcome introduction to the reality of multiculturalism.
Mar 24
•
Fergus Mason
122
68
Subversion In Our Schools
A school in Wales has been caught teaching students how to plan illegal immigration routes. The criminally stupid people behind this need to be…
Mar 21
•
Fergus Mason
48
4
February 2025
What's Wrong With Our Judges?
Our legal system is profoundly broken. Judges have forgotten that they serve the British people - and the system is trying to stop anyone from reminding…
Feb 20
•
Fergus Mason
90
26
Have You Seen This Woman?
It's bad enough that our country hosts unknown numbers of foreign extremists. Do we really have to turn ourselves into a global laughing stock, too?
Feb 17
•
Fergus Mason
174
37
Judges Are Just Trolling Us Now
A slew of recent insane decisions make it clear that far too many of our judges have their own agenda, and it's nothing to do with what the law is…
Feb 14
•
Fergus Mason
29
1
Fool Me Once, Shame On You.
Fool me twice, of course, and it's shame on ME. Now let's have a round of applause for Olukemi Badenoch, who's betting the Tories can fool us all on…
Feb 11
•
Fergus Mason
114
29
January 2025
Another Ticking Time Bomb
Buckinghamshire residents are complaining about asylum seekers watching their children - and the police response is not reassuring.
Jan 27
•
Fergus Mason
168
48
Deflector Shields Up!
As new, horrific details about Axel Rudakubana's crimes emerge from the courtroom, the government is trying to shield the whole rotten edifice of the…
Jan 23
•
Fergus Mason
106
23
